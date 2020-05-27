45612 Darling Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking garage

Rent this spacious large home with some outside space with fruit trees, a small fenced-in area, 3 garages, and carport. Centrally located in Oakhurst. The main floor has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen, living room, and dining area. All wood floors upstairs, tile floor downstairs. Downstairs has a laundry room and garage access. Pet to be approved. Refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range stove, central heating, and air conditioning.

No fee for the application. Showing subject to preapproved application.