Ahwahnee, CA
45612 Darling Way
Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:42 AM

45612 Darling Way

45612 Darling Way · (888) 220-8633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

45612 Darling Way, Ahwahnee, CA 93644

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2340 sqft

Amenities

Rent this spacious large home with some outside space with fruit trees, a small fenced-in area, 3 garages, and carport. Centrally located in Oakhurst. The main floor has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen, living room, and dining area. All wood floors upstairs, tile floor downstairs. Downstairs has a laundry room and garage access. Pet to be approved. Refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range stove, central heating, and air conditioning.
No fee for the application. Showing subject to preapproved application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45612 Darling Way have any available units?
45612 Darling Way has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45612 Darling Way have?
Some of 45612 Darling Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45612 Darling Way currently offering any rent specials?
45612 Darling Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45612 Darling Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 45612 Darling Way is pet friendly.
Does 45612 Darling Way offer parking?
Yes, 45612 Darling Way does offer parking.
Does 45612 Darling Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45612 Darling Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45612 Darling Way have a pool?
No, 45612 Darling Way does not have a pool.
Does 45612 Darling Way have accessible units?
No, 45612 Darling Way does not have accessible units.
Does 45612 Darling Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45612 Darling Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 45612 Darling Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 45612 Darling Way has units with air conditioning.
