Apartment List

Apartment List is the fastest-growing online apartment rental marketplace on a mission to make finding a home an easy and delightful process. The company currently has over four million units on the platform and has reached more than 150 million users in over 40 cities since launch. Since inception, Apartment has raised $110M in funding from investors including Allen & Company LLC, Canaan Partners, Industry Ventures, Matrix Partners, Passport Capital, Quantum Partners LP, a private investment fund managed by Soros Fund Management LLC, Tenaya Capital, and WTI. Apartment List launched in September 2011 and was founded by CEO John Kobs and COO Chris Erickson. The company has been named one of Forbes’ “Top 25 Most Promising Companies” and one of Inc.’s “Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S.”