Igor Popov

Igor is the Chief Economist at Apartment List, where he leads the Rentonomics team in publishing original housing market research. Igor teaches an undergraduate seminar titled "Housing, Neighborhoods, and Homelessness" at Stanford University, and his research has been published in the American Economic Review. Prior to joining Apartment List, Igor worked as an economist and data scientist at Airbnb and earned his Ph.D. in economics at Stanford University. Igor can be reached at ipopov@apartmentlist.com.
Missed Payments Stabilize In June -- At Alarming Levels
June 9th
In May, Even More Americans Missed Their Housing Payments
May 7th
The Economy's Growing Remote Work Divide
April 15th
Nearly One-Quarter of Americans Couldn't Pay Their April Housing Bill
April 8th
Seven Ways Coronavirus Will Reshape the Housing Market
March 24th
The Typical Household Is Changing Rapidly
October 1st
Young Adults Are Increasingly Living With Parents, Not Spouses
October 1st
Reconfiguring The American Household
October 1st
How the Housing Market Worsens Economic Inequality
April 24th
Housing Markets and Income Inequality
April 24th
Normal Commutes Are On Their Way Out
March 14th
Traffic, Trains, or Teleconference? The Changing American Commute
March 14th
