/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
26 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vail, AZ
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho del Lago
1 Unit Available
12763 E Hartshorn Pass
12763 East Hartshorn Pass, Vail, AZ
Stunning Home Out In The Vail District - Lovely home stocked with a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer all in unit. Has newly installed granite in kitchen, with stunning cherry cabinets.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Rancho del Lago
1 Unit Available
12554 East Red Iron Trail
12554 East Red Iron Trail, Vail, AZ
Located in the Award Winning Vail School District! Close to DMAFB and I-10. Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home. Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances, Lots of Tile, 2 Car Attached Garage, Yard, and So Much More! Get it while it’s still available.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Rancho del Lago
1 Unit Available
10610 S Lucius Drive
10610 South Lucius Drive, Vail, AZ
Immaculate 4 bedroom in Rancho del Lago. Bright and open floorplan with great room is fantastic for entertaining. Split plan master suite for peace and quiet.
1 of 49
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Rancho del Lago
1 Unit Available
13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive
13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive, Vail, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1561 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/1752282 Please visit our website www.cobbpropertymanagement.com This beautiful home is located in the highly favored Rancho Del Lago.
1 of 73
Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
Rancho del Lago
1 Unit Available
12787 East Hannah Trail
12787 East Hannah Trail, Vail, AZ
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://www.rently.com/properties/1383283 This breath-taking home has it all! Exterior of home is freshly painted.
Results within 1 mile of Vail
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
10318 S Keegan Avenue
10318 S Keegan Av, Pima County, AZ
Brand new 2020 built - 4 bedroom plus den with 2 full bathrooms and a half bathroom, great room design with lots of upgrades throughout the home.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
9035 S Tewa Trail
9035 South Tewa Trail, Rincon Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Spacious home on more than an acre, lots of outdoor living space with great view of the mountains from your large back porch.
Results within 5 miles of Vail
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
8479 S. Egyptian Drive
8479 South Egyptian Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1408 sqft
8479 S. Egyptian Drive Available 06/15/20 Rita Ranch 3 Bedroom Home - Vail School District - Delightful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath . Kitchen with Granite Tile Counters, Ceramic Tile with Carpet in Living Rooms and Bedrooms. Master Suite has Bay Window.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
8684 S. Desert Dove
8684 South Desert Dove Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8684 S. Desert Dove Available 07/22/20 4 bed 2 bath home in Rita Ranch! - Come check out this 4bd 2ba home in Rita Ranch.This home includes A/C, gas stove, fridge, dishwasher, disposal, built in microwave, and washer/dryer.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
10177 E. Desert Crossing Way
10177 Desert Crossings Way, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1600 sqft
10177 E. Desert Crossing Way Available 07/20/20 3BD 2BA waiting for you to call home!! - This lovely home is located in the Rita Ranch Community, equipped with A/C, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
7800 S Danforth Ave
7800 South Danforth Avenue, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1618 sqft
7800 S Danforth Ave Available 07/01/20 Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House In Rita Ranch! - BEAUTIFUL home ready for you! Spacious 3-bedroom house with large living areas is perfect for any family.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Santa Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
17229 S Painted Vistas Way
17229 S Painted Vistas Way, Corona de Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2483 sqft
Spectacular-must see home in Vail, available in June Split floor plan with 3 bedrooms + den with 2483 sq ft Large great room with pre-wired television and audio hookups, french doors that open out to full length covered patio, landscaped yard, lap
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
7920 S Danforth Avenue
7920 South Danforth Avenue, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1358 sqft
You'll fall in love with this awesome house! Easy Access To Raytheon and DMAFB! Conveniently located near shopping and local park! Relax with guests on the cool Covered Patio while watching the exquisite panorama of mountain views! Large,open
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
The Academy Village
1 Unit Available
13814 E Langtry Lane
13814 East Langtree Lane, Rincon Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1750 sqft
OVER 55! NEW BUILD! 3 Bedrooms - 2 Bath Home in Acadamy Village Community. Easy open floor plan with lots of overhead lighting & windows for natural light. Kitchen features Gas Stove and Stainless appliances, Breakfast Bar.
Results within 10 miles of Vail
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7080 S Dunnock Dr
7080 South Dunnock Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1212 sqft
Nice Home Near Davis-Monthan AFB and The Loop - This 3 Bedroom home is Ready to Move In. New Laminate Flooring Downstairs in Living Room, Kitchen and Dining Area. Upstairs has New Carpet. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7201 E. Bloomtree Lane
7201 East Bloomtree Lane, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1385 sqft
7201 E. Bloomtree Lane Available 06/15/20 Monster back yard in Sycamore Park - Available in June! Popular Sycamore Park community offers ball fields/courts/walking trails and more. This US home model is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,385 sq.
1 of 65
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Civano
1 Unit Available
10749 E. Sandpiper Run Court
10749 East Sandpiper Run Court, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2173 sqft
Beautiful House in Civano Area - Beautiful, naturally well-lit 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single family home. Private backyard with beautiful mountain views, gas fire and large pergola.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Silverado Hills
1 Unit Available
229 N Eastern Slope Loop
229 North Eastern Slope Loop, Tucson, AZ
Roomy Silverado Hills 4 bedroom with a pool, views, close to shopping and hiking. All appliances included, along with three car garage and lots of storage throughout. Available for move-in June 20th 2020
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
7334 East Alderberry Street
7334 East Alderberry Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
7728 S. Freshwater Pearl
7728 South Freshwater Pearl Drive, Tucson, AZ
SWEET RITA RANCH HOUSE, EAT IN KITCHEN, COVERED PORCH. 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM $1550.00 DEPOSIT $1550.00 RENT AVAILABLE JUNE 10th PETS OK UPON APPROVAL PLEASE CALL: JAMES 520-257-0785
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
8703 Dayspring Court
8703 Dayspring Court, Tucson, AZ
Majestic Rita Ranch 4BR! Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this beautiful home has everything you need! Wide-open, bright and cheery living room! Gourmet kitchen with plenty of counter space and island! Like having a lot of private space?
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
7825 S Baja Stone Avenue
7825 South Baja Stone Avenue, Tucson, AZ
Fantastic opportunity to rent a great home in a wonderful neighborhood. This home is in the Vail School District. This home is spacious with over 2100 square feet, home includes 4 bedrooms, an office or den area and large loft or game room.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Sycamore Canyon
1 Unit Available
9180 East Green Sage Place
9180 East Green Sage Place, Corona de Tucson, AZ
Vail School district! 4 BED • 3 BATH | 2068² | LARGE YARD & MOUNTAIN VIEWS – Welcome home to Sycamore Canyon in the highly acclaimed Vail School District. Desirable floor plan with crisp neutral finishes.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
2366 S Via De Dos Arroyos
2366 Via De Dos Arroyos, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath eastside home with air-conditioning. Saltillo tile and carpet flooring. Covered patio in block wall fenced back yard for privacy. 2 car garage.