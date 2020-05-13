All apartments in Vail
Find more places like 13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vail, AZ
/
13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive
Last updated May 13 2020 at 8:54 PM

13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive

13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1752282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vail
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive, Vail, AZ 85641
Rancho del Lago

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1561 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/1752282

Please visit our website www.cobbpropertymanagement.com

This beautiful home is located in the highly favored Rancho Del Lago. Home comes with all kitchen appliances. Open floor plan with the living room and den/ office open to an eat-in kitchen. Fireplace in living room with built-in entertainment shelves Covered back patio with a clean gravel yard that opens to amazing views. 72 par golf course 5 minutes away.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,449, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,173.50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive have any available units?
13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive has a unit available for $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vail.
Does 13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive offer parking?
No, 13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive have a pool?
No, 13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive have accessible units?
No, 13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Vail 3 BedroomsVail Apartments with Balcony
Vail Apartments with GarageVail Dog Friendly Apartments
Vail Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCasas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Sahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity