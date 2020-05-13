13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/1752282



Please visit our website www.cobbpropertymanagement.com



This beautiful home is located in the highly favored Rancho Del Lago. Home comes with all kitchen appliances. Open floor plan with the living room and den/ office open to an eat-in kitchen. Fireplace in living room with built-in entertainment shelves Covered back patio with a clean gravel yard that opens to amazing views. 72 par golf course 5 minutes away.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,449, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,173.50, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.