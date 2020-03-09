All apartments in Vail
Last updated March 9 2020 at 11:16 PM

12787 East Hannah Trail

12787 East Hannah Trail · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1383283
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12787 East Hannah Trail, Vail, AZ 85641
Rancho del Lago

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2289 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://www.rently.com/properties/1383283

This breath-taking home has it all! Exterior of home is freshly painted. Home has four bedrooms total with a mother-in-law suite downstairs with separate bathroom. Master bedroom with additional guest bedrooms are located upstairs. Kitchen includes all black appliances, a large pantry and convenient kitchen island. An elegant staircase leads to a cozy loft. Master bathroom boasts double sinks, large walk-in closet, and a garden tub with separate shower. Patio doors lead to a covered back patio with beautiful patio stone. Two car garage. Truly a MUST SEE!

Visit our website www.cobbpropertymanagement.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

