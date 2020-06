Amenities

Immaculate 4 bedroom in Rancho del Lago. Bright and open floorplan with great room is fantastic for entertaining. Split plan master suite for peace and quiet. Gourmet kitchen with lots of counter space and casual dining area where family gatherings will be comfortable. Luxurious carpet and tile. Big covered patio with views overlooks a HUGE walled yard, perfect for entertaining guests! Easy access to I-10, DMAFB and all major employers. All topped off with Vail schools in a quiet neighborhood. Dont miss this one! CALL TODAY!