Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home just right off the Nogales Hwy, tucked away in a peaceful area. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances which compliment the white cabinets giving the home a modern feel. This is a home you will be proud to show off! Pets 25 lbs or under with owner approval.



Please call 520-405-2611 or visit www.rpmpintuc.com for viewing and application process.



Real Property Management Pinnacle - Tucson

Contact us to schedule a showing.