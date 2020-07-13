/
apartments with pool
11 Apartments for rent in Somerton, AZ with pool
Income Restricted - Hacienda Manuel Chavez
500 S Somerton Ave, Somerton, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$556
1154 sqft
Welcome to Hacienda manual Chavez in Somerton, Arizona. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Regency Square Apartments
2350 S Avenue B, Yuma, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
435 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities in luxury complex include spa, two pools and laundry care center. Homes feature A/C, private patios and open floor plans. Located in Yuma, close to the Yuma International Airport.
Vista Del Valle
2155 S 14 AVE
2155 South 14th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$950
1080 sqft
This is a charming 2-bedroom town home with a great view of the green landscaping and crystal-clear blue community pool. Easy access via carport and next to the visitor parking for the friends and family. Nice enclosed private courtyard.
Vista Del Valle
2045 14 AVE
2045 South 14th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
Very nice three bedroom town home for rent. This home offers a fireplace in the living room and master bedroom, a sunken family room, and large bedrooms with balcony's. It is also in a great location right across from the pool.
Country Roads Rv Village
5707 E 32nd St. #91
5707 East 32nd Street, Yuma, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,685
350 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COUNTRY ROADS RV VILLAGE-Short Term, Fully Furnished! - Located in award winning Country Roads Resort, a 55+ gated community with 24/7 Security. This beautiful home has one bedroom and one bath, clean, bright and cozy.
Rancho Serreno
2989 W 14 ST
2989 West 14th Street, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful, bright, luscious pool home for rent in Rancho Sereno 5. Rent includes pool service and landscaping! Four large bedrooms with plush carpet, two full bathrooms. Master bath has separated double vanities, garden tub and separate shower.
Ocotillo
4197 S BOXWOOD AVE
4197 South Boxwood Avenue, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Villa Cordova
4390 W 15 ST
4390 West 15th Street, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3754 S DESERT OASIS DR
3754 S Desert Oasis Dr, Yuma County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
This 3 bedroom 2 bath Pool home will not last long! Available for move-in August.
Terraces Two at The View
6108 E MORNING LN
6108 East Morning Lane, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Only a handful of these 2089 sf 3 bed, 2.
Tierra Mesa Estates
3547 E MORENO LN
3547 East Moreno Lane, Yuma County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Available April 1st. 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home located within 3 miles of MCAS in the Tierra Mesa subdivision off 3E/county 14. The home sits on a large lot, has newer carpet, paint, tile in both showers, granite counter tops throughout.