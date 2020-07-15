20 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ

Did you know? Sierra Vista Southeast is "The Hummingbird Capital of the U.S." Due to its climate, location, and proximity to Mexico, this area draws tons of exotic birds: including hummingbirds, trogons, flycatchers and warblers. If you want to see some beautiful, fine-feathered friends, than Sierra Vista Southeast is definitely an area that you'll want to check out!

Located way, way south in Arizona (about as south as you can go before you're not in Arizona anymore) is Sierra Vista Southeast, a stunningly beautiful place that's known for its scenery and wildlife. Today, people associate Sierra Vista Southeast with physical beauty, but the area also has a rich history. This area, located in Cochise County, is named for a chief of the Apache, who led his tribe with integrity and gained the respect of both Native Americans and Europeans during his life. Sierra Vista Southeast is also where the Chiricahua National Monument is, a place where the Apache lived and which they deemed important spiritually. Sierra Vista today is a vibrant and beautiful place, where people come from all over to take in the natural beauty, visit the sites, and also to live in a peaceful and calming western neighborhood.