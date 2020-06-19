800 West Placita Chilpe

Amenities

You are going to fall in Love with this Home, 2 Stories, Granite Counter Tops, Gourmet Kitchen with Double Ovens, Gas Cook Top, Sink in the Island, Huge Walk in Pantry, Coffee Station, Upgraded Expresso Cabinets, Tile Floors, 1 Bedroom and 1 Full Bath Downstairs, Landscaped Back Yard, Large Covered Patio, Faux Grass, Loft, Custom Colors and just too much to list. This home is on a Rently Lock Box so you can go see it anytime. Home is being professionally cleaned 6-7-20. Available for Move in 6-10-20. Applications can be found at www.suburbgroup.com. All of the amenities that Rancho Sahuarita has to offer are included in the rent, Pools, Clubhouse, Tennis, Basketball, Gym, Trails, Skate Park and so much more!

