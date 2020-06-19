All apartments in Sahuarita
Find more places like 800 West Placita Chilpe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sahuarita, AZ
/
800 West Placita Chilpe
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:43 PM

800 West Placita Chilpe

800 West Placita Chilpe · (520) 775-0688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sahuarita
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

800 West Placita Chilpe, Sahuarita, AZ 85629
The Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
You are going to fall in Love with this Home, 2 Stories, Granite Counter Tops, Gourmet Kitchen with Double Ovens, Gas Cook Top, Sink in the Island, Huge Walk in Pantry, Coffee Station, Upgraded Expresso Cabinets, Tile Floors, 1 Bedroom and 1 Full Bath Downstairs, Landscaped Back Yard, Large Covered Patio, Faux Grass, Loft, Custom Colors and just too much to list. This home is on a Rently Lock Box so you can go see it anytime. Home is being professionally cleaned 6-7-20. Available for Move in 6-10-20. Applications can be found at www.suburbgroup.com. All of the amenities that Rancho Sahuarita has to offer are included in the rent, Pools, Clubhouse, Tennis, Basketball, Gym, Trails, Skate Park and so much more!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 West Placita Chilpe have any available units?
800 West Placita Chilpe has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 800 West Placita Chilpe have?
Some of 800 West Placita Chilpe's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 West Placita Chilpe currently offering any rent specials?
800 West Placita Chilpe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 West Placita Chilpe pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 West Placita Chilpe is pet friendly.
Does 800 West Placita Chilpe offer parking?
No, 800 West Placita Chilpe does not offer parking.
Does 800 West Placita Chilpe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 West Placita Chilpe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 West Placita Chilpe have a pool?
Yes, 800 West Placita Chilpe has a pool.
Does 800 West Placita Chilpe have accessible units?
No, 800 West Placita Chilpe does not have accessible units.
Does 800 West Placita Chilpe have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 West Placita Chilpe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 West Placita Chilpe have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 West Placita Chilpe does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 800 West Placita Chilpe?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sahuarita 3 BedroomsSahuarita Apartments with Garage
Sahuarita Apartments with ParkingSahuarita Dog Friendly Apartments
Sahuarita Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCasas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity