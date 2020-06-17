All apartments in Sahuarita
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:25 AM

730 West Paseo Celestial

730 Paseo Celestial · (520) 775-0688
Location

730 Paseo Celestial, Sahuarita, AZ 85629
Rancho Sahuarita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1817 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Rancho Sahuarita 2 Story Home! All of the amenities that Rancho Sahuarita has to offer are Included in the Rent! This is a Popular Floor Plan in the Paseo Celestial area. All of the Front and Side Landscape is included! Tile Floors, Custom Paint, All Appliances, Corian Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Built in Entertainment Center, Recessed Lighting, Executive Height Counters in Bath, Finished Garage with Storage and so much more! Applications can be found on www.suburbgroup.com. Approved pets are welcome! Showings will be by the Rently system. All applications and qualification criteria can be found at www.suburbgroup.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 West Paseo Celestial have any available units?
730 West Paseo Celestial has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 730 West Paseo Celestial currently offering any rent specials?
730 West Paseo Celestial isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 West Paseo Celestial pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 West Paseo Celestial is pet friendly.
Does 730 West Paseo Celestial offer parking?
Yes, 730 West Paseo Celestial does offer parking.
Does 730 West Paseo Celestial have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 West Paseo Celestial does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 West Paseo Celestial have a pool?
No, 730 West Paseo Celestial does not have a pool.
Does 730 West Paseo Celestial have accessible units?
No, 730 West Paseo Celestial does not have accessible units.
Does 730 West Paseo Celestial have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 West Paseo Celestial does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 730 West Paseo Celestial have units with air conditioning?
No, 730 West Paseo Celestial does not have units with air conditioning.
