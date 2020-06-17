730 West Paseo Celestial

Amenities

Rancho Sahuarita 2 Story Home! All of the amenities that Rancho Sahuarita has to offer are Included in the Rent! This is a Popular Floor Plan in the Paseo Celestial area. All of the Front and Side Landscape is included! Tile Floors, Custom Paint, All Appliances, Corian Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Built in Entertainment Center, Recessed Lighting, Executive Height Counters in Bath, Finished Garage with Storage and so much more! Applications can be found on www.suburbgroup.com. Approved pets are welcome! Showings will be by the Rently system. All applications and qualification criteria can be found at www.suburbgroup.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.