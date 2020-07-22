Apartment List
14 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Saddlebrooke, AZ

1 Unit Available
61231 E Flint Drive
61231 East Flint Drive, Pinal County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1777 sqft
Almost new!! This popular Lago model Villa is in Tucson's newest active adult community of Saddlebrooke Ranch. Beautifully furnished, comfortable 2 BDRM, 2 Bath with den/office, a relaxing back patio with mountain views.

1 Unit Available
60168 E Blue Palm Drive
60168 East Blue Palm Drive, Pinal County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1781 sqft
Located in the newest Robson active adult community - Saddlebrooke Ranch. This is a very popular great sized Dolce model and it is located in the heart of the community. Included with the home is use of all the activities and amenities.
Results within 10 miles of Saddlebrooke
15 Units Available
The Canyons at Linda Vista Trail
9750 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,090
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1372 sqft
Community amenities include bocce ball court, golf area, lounge, pet park, pool and spa. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Just off Highway 77 and minutes from Tucson.
15 Units Available
La Reserve
Villas at San Dorado
10730 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,155
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1383 sqft
Community features fitness facility, spinning room, yoga room and lagoon-style pool. Apartments include custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Located steps from Mt. Kimball and Catalina State Park.

1 Unit Available
11100 N Delphinus Street
11100 North Delphinus Street, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2342 sqft
La Cholla/Naranja - 11100 N. Delphinus Street - Built 2018. Stunning home in gated "The Estates" community in Oro Valley. Boasting every upgrade imaginable, home has large open floor plan, 3bds, upgraded 2.5ba & plentiful closet space.

1 Unit Available
La Reserve
1743 E Deer Hollow Loop
1743 Deer Hollow Loop, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1608 sqft
1743 E Deer Hollow Loop Available 08/04/20 Oracle/First-Guard Gated LA RESERVE-1743 E Deer Hollow Loop - Built in 2000, this semi-custom home in Guard Gated La Reserve neighborhood of Deer Run was built perfectly nestled into the Catalina Mountains.

1 Unit Available
Rancho Vistoso
1254 West Keuhne Court
1254 West Keuhne Court, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1887 sqft
Rancho Vistoso - 3 bedroom with den, great room, kitchen with all appliances included, ceiling fans, carpet in bedrooms and tile in all traffic areas, covered patio, 2 car garage. Close to community parks, shopping, & schools.

1 Unit Available
Rancho Vistoso
13686 North Carlynn Cliff Drive
13686 North Carlynn Cliff Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1622 sqft
Beautiful home in a gated community located in desirable Oro Valley! This home offers a great floor plan! Nice, spacious living room, plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, large bathroom in the master with a separate shower & tub! Large backyard

1 Unit Available
El Conquistador Resort
797 Camino Corrida
797 Camino Corrida, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1716 sqft
This beautiful 3BR/2BA 1,716sf patio home is located in the El Conquistador Resort on the 2nd Fairway. Fireplace in living room Eat-in kitchen area w/center island. Formal dining area w/wet bar.

1 Unit Available
La Reserve
1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive
1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1267 sqft
Located in the beautiful La Reserve neighborhood with breathtaking mountain views from your quiet wrap around balcony.

1 Unit Available
Cancha Del Golf
10333 North Oracle Road
10333 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine driving into your new luxury apartment home with the majestic Catalina mountains as the backdrop view of your community.

1 Unit Available
Copper Creek Estates
1209 W Crystal Palace Place
1209 West Crystal Palace Place, Oro Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2028 sqft
This is a 2-story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with mountain views and a stunning backyard! Home includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances in your roomy kitchen. Vaulted ceilings and LED lights throughout. Beehive fireplace inside.

1 Unit Available
Catalina Shadows Estates
11970 N Labyrinth Drive
11970 North Labyrinth Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1803 sqft
This beautiful home in Oro Valley features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living and family rooms with a fireplace and custom built-ins, and bay windows as well as gorgeous views from the front and back.

1 Unit Available
Rancho Vistoso
12983 N. Westminster Dr
12983 North Westminster Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2386 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Oro Valley 4 Bedroom Beauty - Great 4 bedroom home in Oro Valley with great room, large kitchen, and bonus loft area in 2nd story bedroom area. Spacious master bedroom with separate tub & shower, and two large closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Saddlebrooke, AZ

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Saddlebrooke should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Saddlebrooke may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Saddlebrooke. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

