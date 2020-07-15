Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:43 PM

13 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Saddlebrooke, AZ

Finding an apartment in Saddlebrooke that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing yo...

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
61667 E Shortcut Avenue
61667 Shortcut Avenue, Saddlebrooke, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1989 sqft
UNFURNISHED. INCLUDES UTILITIES! STUNNING! NEWLY REMODELED Expanded Laredo Home with Extensive Landscaping and Outdoor Patio areas. (Artificial Turf= Beautiful GREEN and Low maintenance!) Very Large Home Site with lots of Privacy, Trees, and Views.
Results within 5 miles of Saddlebrooke

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
61231 E Flint Drive
61231 East Flint Drive, Pinal County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1777 sqft
Almost new!! This popular Lago model Villa is in Tucson's newest active adult community of Saddlebrooke Ranch. Beautifully furnished, comfortable 2 BDRM, 2 Bath with den/office, a relaxing back patio with mountain views.

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
60168 E Blue Palm Drive
60168 East Blue Palm Drive, Pinal County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1781 sqft
Located in the newest Robson active adult community - Saddlebrooke Ranch. This is a very popular great sized Dolce model and it is located in the heart of the community. Included with the home is use of all the activities and amenities.
Results within 10 miles of Saddlebrooke
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:17 PM
16 Units Available
La Reserve
Villas at San Dorado
10730 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1383 sqft
Community features fitness facility, spinning room, yoga room and lagoon-style pool. Apartments include custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Located steps from Mt. Kimball and Catalina State Park.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
15 Units Available
The Canyons at Linda Vista Trail
9750 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,080
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1372 sqft
Community amenities include bocce ball court, golf area, lounge, pet park, pool and spa. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Just off Highway 77 and minutes from Tucson.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Vistoso
13686 North Carlynn Cliff Drive
13686 North Carlynn Cliff Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1622 sqft
Beautiful home in a gated community located in desirable Oro Valley! This home offers a great floor plan! Nice, spacious living room, plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, large bathroom in the master with a separate shower & tub! Large backyard

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Catalina Shadows Estates
11970 N Labyrinth Drive
11970 North Labyrinth Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1803 sqft
This beautiful home in Oro Valley features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living and family rooms with a fireplace and custom built-ins, and bay windows as well as gorgeous views from the front and back.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
El Conquistador Resort
797 Camino Corrida
797 Camino Corrida, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1716 sqft
This beautiful 3BR/2BA 1,716sf patio home is located in the El Conquistador Resort on the 2nd Fairway. Fireplace in living room Eat-in kitchen area w/center island. Formal dining area w/wet bar.

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
La Reserve
1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive
1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1267 sqft
Located in the beautiful La Reserve neighborhood with breathtaking mountain views from your quiet wrap around balcony.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Canada Hills
11061 N Eagle Crest Dr
11061 North Eagle Crest Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1859 sqft
4 BEDS in Oro Valley - Move In READY - 4 bedrooms in Oro Valley. Walk into this great home with Living Room and Dining Area PLUS a GREAT Room. Great Room has built in niches plus an electric fireplace (remote included).

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Cancha Del Golf
10333 North Oracle Road
10333 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine driving into your new luxury apartment home with the majestic Catalina mountains as the backdrop view of your community.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Vistoso
12983 N. Westminster Dr
12983 North Westminster Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2386 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Oro Valley 4 Bedroom Beauty - Great 4 bedroom home in Oro Valley with great room, large kitchen, and bonus loft area in 2nd story bedroom area. Spacious master bedroom with separate tub & shower, and two large closets.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
11100 N Delphinus Street
11100 North Delphinus Street, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2342 sqft
La Cholla/Naranja - 11100 N. Delphinus Street - Built 2018. Stunning home in gated "The Estates" community in Oro Valley. Boasting every upgrade imaginable, home has large open floor plan, 3bds, upgraded 2.5ba & plentiful closet space.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Saddlebrooke, AZ

Finding an apartment in Saddlebrooke that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

