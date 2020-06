Amenities

OVER 55! NEW BUILD! 3 Bedrooms - 2 Bath Home in Acadamy Village Community. Easy open floor plan with lots of overhead lighting & windows for natural light. Kitchen features Gas Stove and Stainless appliances, Breakfast Bar. Walk out onto covered patio through the French Sliding Doors. Master bedroom has large window for natural light and large walk in closet off bathroom. Dual Sinks, and Glass Shower Stall. Two other bedrooms at other end of house - Split Bedroom Plan, Hall bathroom has tub/shower. Natural Desert plantings surrounds back yard area. NO FENCE on back yard. Please call with pet requests. Tenant will receive all amentities for the Acadamy Village Altura and the Arizona Senior Acadamy. RELOCATING OR BUILDING A NEW HOME - SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE.