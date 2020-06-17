All apartments in Navajo County
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:23 AM

5408 W Arizona Highway 260

5408 West 3rd Street North · (928) 699-5669
Location

5408 West 3rd Street North, Navajo County, AZ 85928

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,445

Studio · 1 Bath · 390980 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool table
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Solterra offers upscale apartment homes with customized services to meet your individual needs. Apartment homes offer independent living, assisted living and enhanced care communities to eliminate all your worries of moving to the White Mountains. At Solterra we want you to ''Live Well''.We offer furnished and unfurnished studio, one bedroom and two bedroom models. All homes have access to the Library, Movie Theater, Lounge, Beauty Salon, Fitness Center, Billiards and Game Rooms and Dining facilities.Laundry facilities and services as well as housekeeping is available and scheduled transportation. Beautiful landscaping, fishing pond, walking paths and outside BBQ area is part of the Solterra community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5408 W Arizona Highway 260 have any available units?
5408 W Arizona Highway 260 has a unit available for $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5408 W Arizona Highway 260 have?
Some of 5408 W Arizona Highway 260's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5408 W Arizona Highway 260 currently offering any rent specials?
5408 W Arizona Highway 260 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5408 W Arizona Highway 260 pet-friendly?
No, 5408 W Arizona Highway 260 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Navajo County.
Does 5408 W Arizona Highway 260 offer parking?
Yes, 5408 W Arizona Highway 260 offers parking.
Does 5408 W Arizona Highway 260 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5408 W Arizona Highway 260 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5408 W Arizona Highway 260 have a pool?
No, 5408 W Arizona Highway 260 does not have a pool.
Does 5408 W Arizona Highway 260 have accessible units?
No, 5408 W Arizona Highway 260 does not have accessible units.
Does 5408 W Arizona Highway 260 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5408 W Arizona Highway 260 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5408 W Arizona Highway 260 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5408 W Arizona Highway 260 does not have units with air conditioning.
