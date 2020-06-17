5408 W Arizona Highway 260

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room on-site laundry parking pool table bbq/grill garage media room

Solterra offers upscale apartment homes with customized services to meet your individual needs. Apartment homes offer independent living, assisted living and enhanced care communities to eliminate all your worries of moving to the White Mountains. At Solterra we want you to ''Live Well''.We offer furnished and unfurnished studio, one bedroom and two bedroom models. All homes have access to the Library, Movie Theater, Lounge, Beauty Salon, Fitness Center, Billiards and Game Rooms and Dining facilities.Laundry facilities and services as well as housekeeping is available and scheduled transportation. Beautiful landscaping, fishing pond, walking paths and outside BBQ area is part of the Solterra community.