10 Apartments for rent in Navajo County, AZ📍
6561 CHRISTMAS TREE Circle
6561 Christmas Tree Circle, Pinetop Country Club, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1718 sqft
AS SEEN ON HGTV SEASON 6! Here is your chance to vacation inside this gorgeous cabin that was featured on log cabin living! Welcome home to this gorgeous A Frame Cabin in Pinetop Lakes CC Beauty is nestled in the trees on a beautiful cul-de-sac lot.
4140 W Red Twig Lane
4140 Red King Lane, Show Low, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2950 sqft
SHORT (MONTHLY, 3 MONTH, 6 MONTH) TERM--next available on 9/1/2020.
5038 SWEEPING VISTA Drive
5038 Sweeping Vista Drive, Pinetop Country Club, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1799 sqft
Hot tub, 4 bedrooms, large deck! Everything is here for your stay.Gorgeous Pinetop Lakes Country Club home, newly remodeled with all new furniture and HOT TUB. $195 per day for 3 days or more. $120 per day for rent of 15 days or more.
5408 W Arizona Highway 260
5408 West 3rd Street North, Navajo County, AZ
Studio
$1,445
390980 sqft
Solterra offers upscale apartment homes with customized services to meet your individual needs. Apartment homes offer independent living, assisted living and enhanced care communities to eliminate all your worries of moving to the White Mountains.
1910 Heywood Ave
1910 Heywood Avenue, Holbrook, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$800
840 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom - Cute and Cozy! - Cute and Cozy 2 Bedroom House off McClaws Rd No Smoking allowed. A 3% TPT Rental Sales will be added to the Monthly Rent A One-time Administration/Leasing fee of $150.00.
4102 Stone Pine Dr
4102 Stone Pine Dr, Pinetop Country Club, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1862 sqft
Very nice, newer 3 bed 2 bath town home in Pinetop Country Club area. 1860 sq ft, upgrades home has a 2 car garage and fireplace. Washer/dryer included.
1540 Falcon Ln
1540 Falcon Lane, Pinedale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
- Cabin on Acreage in Pinedale, Cozy 2 bed 1 bath, small loft. Combination of propane, electric and wood heat source available. Partially furnished and shared dumpster is included.
404 E Florida
404 East Florida Street, Holbrook, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$900
1164 sqft
Cozy Holbrook Home - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath - Within a block or two of City Park, Library and Elementary School. Corner Lot, Large Fenced backyard, Separate Garage, Gardening Shed and Storage Shed.
2460 Rogers Rd.
2460 West Rogers Drive, Show Low, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$875
864 sqft
Show Low Fools Hollow Cabin - No Smoking allowed. New Carpet recently installed Cat or small dog allowed, Pre-approved on case by case basis, by owner. Additional SD required. A One-time Administration/Leasing fee of $150.00.
1911 N Bison Ridge Trail
1911 North Bison Ridge Trail, Show Low, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
966 sqft
Darling 2 bd 2 ba cabin in Bison, with great views overlooking draw. This cabin includes the furniture and decor done by an interior decorator. It's just perfect, call now for your appt to see.
