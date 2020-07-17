All apartments in Green Valley
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4159 S Via De Febrero

4159 South via De Febrero · (520) 822-4275
Location

4159 South via De Febrero, Green Valley, AZ 85622
San Ignacio Ridge Estates

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1275 · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 BR 2 Barh House with View - Property Id: 315612

Available July 10 with a 6 month or one year lease with a rent of $1,275 and security deposit of $1,275. Pet and Utility terms below. No smoking. Welcome to a well maintained home in the beautiful 55+ community of San Ignacio Ridge Estates. This is a 2-bedroon 2-bath, 1292 square-foot home on an oversized 8386 square foot lot. The home features a rear covered patio with views of thew mountains. Appliances including refrigerator, range, dishwasher, washer and dryer included. Pet considered upon approval, with an additional pet-rent per month plus pet deposit. Tenant pays all utilities, landscaping, application fee . One applicant must be 55+. Must have good credit score (700 or higher). House is being rented unfurnished; all furniture shown in photos will be removed.
Property Id 315612

(RLNE5952512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4159 S Via De Febrero have any available units?
4159 S Via De Febrero has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4159 S Via De Febrero have?
Some of 4159 S Via De Febrero's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4159 S Via De Febrero currently offering any rent specials?
4159 S Via De Febrero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4159 S Via De Febrero pet-friendly?
Yes, 4159 S Via De Febrero is pet friendly.
Does 4159 S Via De Febrero offer parking?
No, 4159 S Via De Febrero does not offer parking.
Does 4159 S Via De Febrero have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4159 S Via De Febrero offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4159 S Via De Febrero have a pool?
No, 4159 S Via De Febrero does not have a pool.
Does 4159 S Via De Febrero have accessible units?
No, 4159 S Via De Febrero does not have accessible units.
Does 4159 S Via De Febrero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4159 S Via De Febrero has units with dishwashers.
Does 4159 S Via De Febrero have units with air conditioning?
No, 4159 S Via De Febrero does not have units with air conditioning.
