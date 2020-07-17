4159 S Via De Febrero

Amenities

Available July 10 with a 6 month or one year lease with a rent of $1,275 and security deposit of $1,275. Pet and Utility terms below. No smoking. Welcome to a well maintained home in the beautiful 55+ community of San Ignacio Ridge Estates. This is a 2-bedroon 2-bath, 1292 square-foot home on an oversized 8386 square foot lot. The home features a rear covered patio with views of thew mountains. Appliances including refrigerator, range, dishwasher, washer and dryer included. Pet considered upon approval, with an additional pet-rent per month plus pet deposit. Tenant pays all utilities, landscaping, application fee . One applicant must be 55+. Must have good credit score (700 or higher). House is being rented unfurnished; all furniture shown in photos will be removed.

