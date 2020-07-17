1230 N Via Alamos

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Fantastic Views! Enjoy year round living in this wonderful two bedroom & two bath town home. Master bath has a large walk in shower. Enjoy your morning tea or coffee while watching the sunrise over the mountains. Quiet and peaceful location. 12 month lease only . Washer and dryer are in garage. Unfurnished. 12 month lease only. Available 8/01/2020. +55 restricted. No pets. Non-Smokers. Showing with completed applications from https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313492 only.

No Pets Allowed



