1230 N Via Alamos

1230 North via Alamos, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Colonia De Los Alamos
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Available 08/01/20 Peaceful Townhouse with million dollar views! - Property Id: 313492
Fantastic Views! Enjoy year round living in this wonderful two bedroom & two bath town home. Master bath has a large walk in shower. Enjoy your morning tea or coffee while watching the sunrise over the mountains. Quiet and peaceful location. 12 month lease only . Washer and dryer are in garage. Unfurnished. 12 month lease only. Available 8/01/2020. +55 restricted. No pets. Non-Smokers. Showing with completed applications from https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313492 only. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313492 Property Id 313492
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
