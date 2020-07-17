All apartments in Green Valley
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1230 N Via Alamos

1230 North via Alamos · No Longer Available
Location

1230 North via Alamos, Green Valley, AZ 85614
Colonia De Los Alamos

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Peaceful Townhouse with million dollar views! - Property Id: 313492

Fantastic Views! Enjoy year round living in this wonderful two bedroom & two bath town home. Master bath has a large walk in shower. Enjoy your morning tea or coffee while watching the sunrise over the mountains. Quiet and peaceful location. 12 month lease only . Washer and dryer are in garage. Unfurnished. 12 month lease only. Available 8/01/2020. +55 restricted. No pets. Non-Smokers. Showing with completed applications from https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313492 only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313492
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 N Via Alamos have any available units?
1230 N Via Alamos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Green Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 1230 N Via Alamos have?
Some of 1230 N Via Alamos's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 N Via Alamos currently offering any rent specials?
1230 N Via Alamos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 N Via Alamos pet-friendly?
No, 1230 N Via Alamos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Green Valley.
Does 1230 N Via Alamos offer parking?
Yes, 1230 N Via Alamos offers parking.
Does 1230 N Via Alamos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1230 N Via Alamos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 N Via Alamos have a pool?
No, 1230 N Via Alamos does not have a pool.
Does 1230 N Via Alamos have accessible units?
No, 1230 N Via Alamos does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 N Via Alamos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 N Via Alamos has units with dishwashers.
Does 1230 N Via Alamos have units with air conditioning?
No, 1230 N Via Alamos does not have units with air conditioning.
