Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

923 Linda Vista Dr 921

923 Linda Vista Dr · No Longer Available
Location

923 Linda Vista Dr, Globe, AZ 85501

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Spacious 3-Plex Unit Cozy & Convenient! - Property Id: 194367

Home Sweet Home Spacious and Clean 3-plex, 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment unit right in the heart ?? of Globe, AZ. Has washer/dryer installed. Fridge, Oven/Dishwasher. Non Smoking indoor property. Beautiful cozy tile floors spacious private backyard for entertaining & grilling on the weekends. Private parking spot. Safe convenient neighborhood! Management promptly respond to any needs that surface. Free landscaping, trash & pest control included. Don't miss out on a great opportunity and a amazing new home to call home! If interested please fill out an pre-screening application. http://turbo.rent/s/194367p. Start the process to get approved. By receiving your TurboReport Pro background check & screening to live in your new cozy home. Feel free to give us a call at our office. M-F 10am-5pm Sat & Sun closed. (210) 591-5397 for more information or questions. Thank you -H&S Real Estates
Property Id 194367

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

