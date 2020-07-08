923 Linda Vista Dr 921

Amenities

Spacious 3-Plex Unit Cozy & Convenient! - Property Id: 194367



Home Sweet Home Spacious and Clean 3-plex, 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment unit right in the heart ?? of Globe, AZ. Has washer/dryer installed. Fridge, Oven/Dishwasher. Non Smoking indoor property. Beautiful cozy tile floors spacious private backyard for entertaining & grilling on the weekends. Private parking spot. Safe convenient neighborhood! Management promptly respond to any needs that surface. Free landscaping, trash & pest control included. Don't miss out on a great opportunity and a amazing new home to call home! If interested please fill out an pre-screening application. http://turbo.rent/s/194367p. Start the process to get approved. By receiving your TurboReport Pro background check & screening to live in your new cozy home. Feel free to give us a call at our office. M-F 10am-5pm Sat & Sun closed. (210) 591-5397 for more information or questions. Thank you -H&S Real Estates

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194367

No Pets Allowed



