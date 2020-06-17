All apartments in Corona de Tucson
9180 East Green Sage Place

9180 East Green Sage Place · No Longer Available
Location

9180 East Green Sage Place, Corona de Tucson, AZ 85641
Sycamore Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Vail School district! 4 BED • 3 BATH | 2068² | LARGE YARD & MOUNTAIN VIEWS – Welcome home to Sycamore Canyon in the highly acclaimed Vail School District. Desirable floor plan with crisp neutral finishes. Cooks kitchen with island, maple cabinets, granite counters, Washer and Dryer, storage, eat-in area & breakfast bar. Large, adjoining family room accommodates over-sized furniture pieces, extended 2.5 car garage. Expansive master suite, roomy bath with separate walk-in shower and garden tub, over-sized closet. Humongous back yard with extended concrete hardscape, covered patio, privacy, and mountain views! Community amenities: pool, park, athletic field, basketball, playground, jogging path, & miles of dedicated hiking trails. Call/text for convenient, private showing 520-312-1367. A Level Up Realty llc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

