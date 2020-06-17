9180 East Green Sage Place

Amenities

Vail School district! 4 BED • 3 BATH | 2068² | LARGE YARD & MOUNTAIN VIEWS – Welcome home to Sycamore Canyon in the highly acclaimed Vail School District. Desirable floor plan with crisp neutral finishes. Cooks kitchen with island, maple cabinets, granite counters, Washer and Dryer, storage, eat-in area & breakfast bar. Large, adjoining family room accommodates over-sized furniture pieces, extended 2.5 car garage. Expansive master suite, roomy bath with separate walk-in shower and garden tub, over-sized closet. Humongous back yard with extended concrete hardscape, covered patio, privacy, and mountain views! Community amenities: pool, park, athletic field, basketball, playground, jogging path, & miles of dedicated hiking trails. Call/text for convenient, private showing 520-312-1367. A Level Up Realty llc.