3 Apartments for rent in Bisbee, AZ

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
34 Wolverine Street
34 Wolverine St, Bisbee, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$550
700 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $550, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $550, Available Now Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed Contact us to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
204 C Street
204 C St, Bisbee, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
Fenced yard. Plenty of rooms. Rental Terms: Rent: $600, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $600, Available Now Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed Contact us to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
617 Santa Cruz Drive
617 Santa Cruz Dr, Bisbee, AZ
1 Bedroom
$500
1356 sqft
1 br 1 bth , tile floors, near Cochise County Service Center. Safeway, bus stop. Rental Terms: Rent: $500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed Contact us to schedule a showing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Bisbee?
The average rent price for Bisbee rentals listed on Apartment List is $550.
What cities do people live in to commute to Bisbee?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bisbee from include Sierra Vista.

