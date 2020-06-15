All apartments in Benson
165 E 6th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

165 E 6th St

165 E 6th St · (520) 586-2341 ext. 27
Location

165 E 6th St, Benson, AZ 85602

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 165 E 6th St · Avail. now

$825

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1323 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
Location, Location, Location!!! - Older home is located within walking distance to Benson schools and Benson public library! The metal shed will not be available to tenants. This 3 bedroom and 1 bath home has an extra room that would make a great dining room or office. 1 or 2 dogs considered with a pet deposit. Ceiling fans, Evaporative cooling, fenced yard, laundry hookups in the store room and a carport round out this home with a location that can't be beat!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3474798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

