165 E 6th St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

Location, Location, Location!!! - Older home is located within walking distance to Benson schools and Benson public library! The metal shed will not be available to tenants. This 3 bedroom and 1 bath home has an extra room that would make a great dining room or office. 1 or 2 dogs considered with a pet deposit. Ceiling fans, Evaporative cooling, fenced yard, laundry hookups in the store room and a carport round out this home with a location that can't be beat!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3474798)