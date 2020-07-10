Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

33 Apartments for rent in Van Buren, AR with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Van Buren apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1907 29th ST
1907 North 29th Street, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$725
1187 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 bath all electric home with carport. Tile floors. Stove and dishwasher. $500 deposit.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2224 Meadowlark Lane
2224 Meadowlark Lane, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$795
1058 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath House, Total Electric, Two Car Garage. On Hill - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House, Total Electric, Two Car Garage. On Hill (RLNE4523493)

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
217 N 44th St
217 North 44th Street, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$795
1164 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage House Total Electric - 3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage House Total Electric (RLNE5676941)

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1514 North 24th Street Side A
1514 North 24th Street, Van Buren, AR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$865
1335 sqft
1514 North 24th Street Side A Available 08/01/20 3/2 Duplex For Rent in Van Buren - Central Location! - 1514 A N 24th Street in Van Buren is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
608 Cartwright St
608 Cartwright Street, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1118 sqft
608 Cartwright St Available 08/01/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Home in Van Buren For Rent!! - This newly remodeled home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 half baths. It has carpet in the bedrooms and living room along with ceramic tile throughout the rest of the home.
Results within 5 miles of Van Buren

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7301 Ellsworth Road
7301 Ellsworth Road, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3487 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 car garage (3,487 sf) - including a Theater Room! - This custom built home with so much to offer.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1412 S 34th ST
1412 South 34th Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
2559 sqft
Central location close to shopping and Creekmore Park! One level duplexes with central vacuum, Kitchen Aid appliances, spacious open living areas, covered patios, generous bedrooms, heated and cooled 2 car garage, wired for alarm systems.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
3401 Park Avenue - 1C
3401 Park Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
1 Bedroom
$395
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bed rental in the heart of Fort Smith. This complex offers bus stop pick up, fenced parking area, picnic tables, on site laundry room, professional pest control, and water paid. Apply online at fortsmith.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
5701 Free Ferry RD Unit #8
5701 Free Ferry Road, Fort Smith, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1440 sqft
A bit of paradise in the middle of the city! Come see what living life in a gated community is all about. Large 1 bedroom condo w/spacious master suite on upper level w/enclosed porch.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
2409 South 51st Court - 1
2409 South 51st Court, Fort Smith, AR
Studio
$3,500
4196 sqft
Centrally located, well maintained office building. Built in 2005 this building features 9 spacious offices.

1 of 10

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
2309 N. 28TH ST
2309 North 28th Street, Fort Smith, AR
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$350
900 sqft
RENT TO OWN FORT SMITH - 2 bed room 1 bath with storage shed or carport. Rent to Own for $350/down and $350/month for 20 years. AS IS (RLNE4625017)

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunnymede
4016 MARSHALL DRIVE
4016 Marshall Drive, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$800
1405 sqft
4016 MARSHALL DRIVE - 1405 HT SQ FT, 3 bedroom, 1 bath house with 1 car garage, central heat & air, laminate floor, new carpet in the bedrooms, fenced yard with a detached shop. No pets allowed No Pets Allowed (RLNE2274049)
Results within 10 miles of Van Buren

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
210 Regency Dr.
210 Regency Drive, Barling, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1205 sqft
Beautiful Family Home in Barling! - Wonderful property near Chaffee Crossing! This open floor plan, energy efficient, 3 bedroom/2 bathroom is an absolute MUST SEE! The best part...

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6701 Maribette Road Lot 25 Left
6701 Maribette Rd, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1650 sqft
6701 Maribette Road Lot 25 Left Available 07/15/20 3 BED 2.5 BATH IN CHAFFEE CROSSING - Our brand new beautiful townhomes are located off of Wells Lake Rd just minutes from Zero Street in Chaffee Crossing Fort Smith.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6617 Leightyn Lane Lot 44 Right
6617 Leightyn Ln, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1670 sqft
TOWNHOUSE IN FORT CHAFFEE FOR RENT ! - These beautiful duplexes have tile flooring throughout main areas of the home and carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1815 South G Street
1815 G Street South, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
TWO BEDROOM/ONE BATH HOME/ONE CAR CARPORT - TWO BED/ONE BATH HOME/ONE CAR CARPORT (RLNE5887497)

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
6823 Veterans Avenue
6823 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
6808 Riley Park DR
6808 Riley Park Drive, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3678 sqft
Beautiful home with great floor plan and voice command / smart home features. Turn lights on or off or adjust AC cooling & heat and monitor security system at the palm of your hand or with your voice command.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1806 Garner LN
1806 Garner Lane, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$800
1339 sqft
No pets or smoking currently allowed. Great home in a great location. Close to creekmore park, library, shopping and more. Nicely decorated and updated, beautiful hardwood floors.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
9104-9106 Chanel Place - 9104
9104 Chanel Pl, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Beautiful new duplex features a chefs' kitchen with lots of cabinets with a spacious pantry. Appliances include built in microwave, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
6821 Veterans Avenue
6821 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
6825 Veterans Avenue
6825 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
6815 Veterans Avenue
6815 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
6819 Veterans Avenue
6819 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Van Buren, AR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Van Buren apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

