53 Apartments for rent in Shannon Hills, AR with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Shannon Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi...

Last updated April 12 at 07:33pm
1 Unit Available
12601 County Line Road
12601 County Line Road, Shannon Hills, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1 sqft
*ALEXANDER* Large Home In Bryant School District!! This 4 Bed And 3.5 Bath Home Features Two Living Areas, A Large Yard, And A Two Car Garage. DIRECTIONS: I-30 to SW Hospital exit, go over overpass, Left on Service Rd.
Results within 1 mile of Shannon Hills

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11824 Germania Rd
11824 Germania Road, Saline County, AR
5 Bedrooms
$1,125
1688 sqft
West Coast Rancher - Rent-To-Own/For Sale Don’t have a Headway Home yet? Apply FREE at RentHeadway.com and find your perfect rental home today! We are a PROUD partner to the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) and welcome all NEW applicants.
Results within 5 miles of Shannon Hills
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
8 Units Available
Cloverdale Watson
Spring Valley Apartments
8701 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$514
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$580
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spring Valley Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
102 S Fir Street
102 South Fir Street, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1 sqft
*BRYANT*CUTE HOME LOCATED IN THE MORDEN NEIGHBORHOOD! This 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Home Features A Large Kitchen, Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, And Disposal!! Large Area Next To The Bathroom Features Washer/Dryer Hookups! Large Carport With

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3417 Andrew Dr
3417 Andrew Drive, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Enjoy life in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home, conveniently located in .

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
505 North St
505 North Street, Bryant, AR
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,295
2000 sqft
A California Love Story - For Sale/Rent-to-Own ONLY: Don’t have a Headway Home yet? Apply FREE at RentHeadway.com and find your perfect rental home today! Now Introducing Headway Homes LUXE - our first foray into affordable luxury homes.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Chicot West I-30 South
87 Pinedale Circle
87 Pinedale Circle, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
This secluded 3 bedroom house is full of features. Besides a fenced-in backyard and 2-car garage, the home includes carpets and tile floors, ceiling fans and window coverings, central heat and air, and a laundry room with full sized washer and dryer.

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Upper Baseline
5607 Valley Drive
5607 Valley Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1 sqft
*SOUTH LITTLE ROCK* Spacious Duplex!!! This 3 Bed And 1.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Chicot West I-30 South
8914 Kennesaw Mountain Drive
8914 Kennesaw Mountain Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1371 sqft
Tour this beautiful home (roof June 2020) in a cul-de-sac. The home has an open floor plan.Master is separate from other bedrooms. Seller says the neighbors are amazing. Don't miss an opportunity to tour today.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3511 Longmeadow Dr
3511 Longmeadow Drive, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1524 sqft
3 bed / 2 bath home - Coming Soon! This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Bryant! This home features carpet flooring throughout the main living areas and bedrooms.

Last updated April 12 at 07:33pm
1 Unit Available
Cloverdale Watson
7005 Azalea Drive
7005 Azalea Drive, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$780
1 sqft
*SOUTHWEST LITTLE ROCK!!* Cloverdale Neighborhood!! This 4 Bedroom And 1.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Upper Baseline
4310 Pine Cone Dr
4310 Pine Cone Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$950
1283 sqft
This family home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with central heat and air. This home is also filled with plenty of character! Don't miss out and give us a call today to schedule your showing! Pets welcome with a pet deposit.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Cloverdale Watson
5818 Palo Alto Drive
5818 Palo Alto Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1280 sqft
3Bd/2ba home in Little Rock ,spacious kitchen and dining area, carpet and tile floors. Attached garage . Come check it out !
Results within 10 miles of Shannon Hills
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
27 Units Available
Woodland Edge
The Pointe Brodie Creek
3400 S Bowman Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,239
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,931
1500 sqft
Here is resort-style living at its best.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
12 Units Available
Rock Creek
Wellington at Chenal
15000 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$893
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,003
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Wellington at Chenal Apartments! Our inviting community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, wood-style flooring, brushed nickel light
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
Walnut Valley
Bowman Heights Apartments
420 Markham Mesa Pl, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$690
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. ???????Experience the finest in convenient living in Little Rock, Arkansas at Bowman Heights Apartments.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
16000 Rushmore Ave, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$951
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1326 sqft
Landmark Apartments, making a name for themselves in Little Rock. Landmark is easily recognizable as one of the premier places to live in Central Arkansas. Landmark Apartments is the ideal place to live, work, and play.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
9 Units Available
Briarwood
Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$549
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1036 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
22 Units Available
Boyle Park
Parham Pointe
1500 Parham Pointe Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$752
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1072 sqft
WELCOME TO PARHAM POINTE APARTMENTS Our one and two bedroom apartment homes offer the comfort and convenience of suburban living. Parham Pointe is a gated community that features a swimming pool, gardens, and a clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Walnut Valley
Fairfield
1912 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$565
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairfield offers a great value in apartment living in the Little Rock area! Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff; we are committed to your comfort.
Verified

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Walnut Valley
Turtle Creek
601 Napa Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$618
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$764
925 sqft
Contemporary homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a dog park, tennis court and gym. Close to I-430 for convenient transportation.
Verified

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Rock Creek
Shadow Lake
13111 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$977
1220 sqft
Shadow Lake's recently renovated apartments offer a scenic setting, conveniently located near I-430 and I-630, with plenty of shopping/dining. All units include laundry, outdoor space, dishwashers and parking.
Verified

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Reservoir
Beacon Hill Apartments
1801 Reservoir Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$615
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
748 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

Last updated September 25 at 06:44pm
Contact for Availability
Reservoir
Brook Valley
1100 Brookside Drive, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$544
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
862 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brook Valley in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Shannon Hills, AR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Shannon Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

