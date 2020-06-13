Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

39 Apartments for rent in Shannon Hills, AR with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
11023 Charlotte Drive
11023 Charlotte Drive, Shannon Hills, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1192 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath home located in Shannon Hills! The main living area has laminate flooring, and the bedrooms have tile flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room, a dining room, and a den.
Results within 5 miles of Shannon Hills

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Otter Creek Crystal
1 Unit Available
31 Westfield Court
31 Westfield Court, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in Otter Creek Crystal! The main living area has carpet flooring and the bedrooms have carpet flooring as well. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and dining room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6500 Redbud Dr
6500 Redbud Drive, Saline County, AR
4 Bedrooms
$985
1276 sqft
San Diego Castle - Dont have a Headway Home yet? Apply FREE at RentHeadway.com and find your perfect rental home today! AVAILABLE APRIL OR MAY We are a PROUD partner to the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) and welcome all NEW applicants.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3511 Longmeadow Dr
3511 Longmeadow Drive, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1524 sqft
3 bed / 2 bath home - Coming Soon! This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Bryant! This home features carpet flooring throughout the main living areas and bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Chicot West I-30 South
1 Unit Available
11221 Legion Hut Road - 69
11221 Legion Hut Road, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
950 sqft
Brand New Manufactured Homes in Mabelvale, AR (CITY of Little Rock) for Lease in Legion Hut Community. All electric, central heat and air, range, and dishwasher. Deposit $750, Rent $750.
Results within 10 miles of Shannon Hills
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
$
Rock Creek
20 Units Available
Wellington at Chenal
15000 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$814
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$892
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Wellington at Chenal Apartments! Our inviting community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, wood-style flooring, brushed nickel light
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
Briarwood
9 Units Available
Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$549
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1036 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Reservoir
15 Units Available
Towne Oaks Apartments
9300 Treasure Hill Road, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$625
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1355 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Woodland Edge
29 Units Available
The Pointe Brodie Creek
3400 S Bowman Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,116
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1500 sqft
Here is resort-style living at its best.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
16000 Rushmore Ave, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$945
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1326 sqft
Landmark Apartments, making a name for themselves in Little Rock. Landmark is easily recognizable as one of the premier places to live in Central Arkansas. Landmark Apartments is the ideal place to live, work, and play.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Walnut Valley
8 Units Available
Fairfield
1912 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$914
1546 sqft
Fairfield offers a great value in apartment living in the Little Rock area! Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff; we are committed to your comfort.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Rock Creek
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
13111 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$977
1220 sqft
Shadow Lake's recently renovated apartments offer a scenic setting, conveniently located near I-430 and I-630, with plenty of shopping/dining. All units include laundry, outdoor space, dishwashers and parking.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Walnut Valley
Contact for Availability
Turtle Creek
601 Napa Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$618
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$764
925 sqft
Contemporary homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a dog park, tennis court and gym. Close to I-430 for convenient transportation.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Reservoir
19 Units Available
Colony West
1420 Breckenridge Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$620
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1117 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Reservoir
Contact for Availability
Beacon Hill Apartments
1801 Reservoir Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$615
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
748 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

Last updated September 25 at 06:44pm
Reservoir
Contact for Availability
Brook Valley
1100 Brookside Drive, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$544
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
862 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brook Valley in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
110 Border Circle
110 Border Circle, Benton, AR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1150 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Benton. The main living area and bedrooms all have carpet flooring throughout. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a den.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
John Barrow
1 Unit Available
2015 Aldersgate
2015 Aldersgate Road, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK*CUTE ALL BRICK HOME!! Three Bedroom And One Bath Home Featuring Granite Kitchen With Stainless Appliances, Newer Carpet And Tile, Updated Fixtures, Doors And Blinds! Carport With Utility Room And Large, Long Driveway For Great Parking.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Wakefield
1 Unit Available
4907 Gum Springs Road
4907 Gum Springs Rd, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$750
1 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*LITTLE ROCK* Duplex In Southwest Little Rock! This 2 Bed And 1 Bath Spacious Duplex Features An Open Living Area, Beautiful Claw Foot Tub, All Major Kitchen Appliances Included As Well As A Washer And Dryer, And A Large Shaded Backyard With A

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
3533 Terrace Hill Courts
3533 Terrace Hill Ct, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1 sqft
*TERRACE HILL COURTS NEIGHBORHOOD*All Electric Newer Built Home!! This 3 Bed And 2 Bath Home Features A Fenced In Backyard And One Car Garage. The Kitchen Features An Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher And Disposal.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Markham
1 Unit Available
118 Ellis Dr.
118 Ellis Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1120 sqft
118 Ellis Dr. Little Rock - Totally updated 1-Level in Ellis Acres! This home features New Architectural Shingle Roof, Paint, Luxury Vinyl Flooring, Updated Kitchen.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wakefield
1 Unit Available
17 DURHAM DR
17 Durham Drive, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Arkansas Brick Ranch Dream - Dont have a Headway Home yet? Apply FREE at RentHeadway.com and find your perfect rental home today! We are a PROUD partner to the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) and welcome all NEW applicants.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Capital View
1 Unit Available
3705 W 12th Street Unit 1
3705 West 12th Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$700
1196 sqft
1 bed / 1 bath home - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! This beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 bath home is located in Stephens! The main living area and bedroom both have hardwood flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Oak Forest
1 Unit Available
901 Harrison Street
901 South Harrison Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath home is conveniently located within 1 mile of Park Plaza mall, St Vincent hospital, UAMS, Veterans Hospital as well as the Hillary Clinton Children's library.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Shannon Hills, AR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Shannon Hills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

