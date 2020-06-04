All apartments in Rogers
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:36 PM

712 N 3rd ST

712 North 3rd Street · (479) 366-5017
Location

712 North 3rd Street, Rogers, AR 72756

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Shows like a NEW HOME-- Roof, siding, windows, HVAC, Cabinets, plumbing, electrical, floors, doors, sliding door, light fixtures, appliances and tankless water heater and more---all NEW. Quality abounds in this completely rebuilt historic home with 3 Bedroom/2Bath just blocks from the bricks of downtown Rogers. Covered front porch with Ceiling fan, Living room features reclaimed shiplap gas log fireplace with built-ins from the original home. Kitchen features real hardwood floors, quartz counters, large island with bar seating, gas range, & stainless appliances. Roomy Master Suite with walk-in closet, & beautiful tiled walk-in shower with frameless glass, double vanities, with LED backlit mirrors. Utility sink in laundry room & industrial shelving add to all the detailed features. 8x10 Storage Shed in the fenced backyard with Private cobblestone side patio off kitchen made from reclaimed brick from the original house & is plumbed for your gas grill!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 N 3rd ST have any available units?
712 N 3rd ST has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rogers, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rogers Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 N 3rd ST have?
Some of 712 N 3rd ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 N 3rd ST currently offering any rent specials?
712 N 3rd ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 N 3rd ST pet-friendly?
No, 712 N 3rd ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rogers.
Does 712 N 3rd ST offer parking?
Yes, 712 N 3rd ST does offer parking.
Does 712 N 3rd ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 N 3rd ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 N 3rd ST have a pool?
No, 712 N 3rd ST does not have a pool.
Does 712 N 3rd ST have accessible units?
No, 712 N 3rd ST does not have accessible units.
Does 712 N 3rd ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 N 3rd ST has units with dishwashers.
