712 N 3rd ST

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Shows like a NEW HOME-- Roof, siding, windows, HVAC, Cabinets, plumbing, electrical, floors, doors, sliding door, light fixtures, appliances and tankless water heater and more---all NEW. Quality abounds in this completely rebuilt historic home with 3 Bedroom/2Bath just blocks from the bricks of downtown Rogers. Covered front porch with Ceiling fan, Living room features reclaimed shiplap gas log fireplace with built-ins from the original home. Kitchen features real hardwood floors, quartz counters, large island with bar seating, gas range, & stainless appliances. Roomy Master Suite with walk-in closet, & beautiful tiled walk-in shower with frameless glass, double vanities, with LED backlit mirrors. Utility sink in laundry room & industrial shelving add to all the detailed features. 8x10 Storage Shed in the fenced backyard with Private cobblestone side patio off kitchen made from reclaimed brick from the original house & is plumbed for your gas grill!