Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

95 Apartments for rent in Prairie Grove, AR with balcony

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
550 Captain Marshal
550 Captain Marshal St, Prairie Grove, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1695 sqft
550 Captain Marshal Available 08/21/20 4 Bedroom 2 bath beautiful home in Prairie Grove!!! - Stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Located in the Sundowner Estates. In Prairie Grove, AR.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
480 Captain Marshall
480 Captain Marshal St, Prairie Grove, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1685 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath in Sundowner Estates Prairie Grove, AR - Stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Located in the Sundowner Estate Community, this home features a spacious living room with open floor plan kitchen and eat-in dining.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
721 Bonnie Scotland
721 Bonnie Scotland Drive, Prairie Grove, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
721 Bonnie Scotland Available 04/24/20 3 Bedroom 2 bath in Prairie Grove!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home! Open Floor Plan! Tile Flooring in Wet Areas and Living Room! Fenced in Back Yard! Blinds! Comes with Microwave, Dishwasher, Range, and

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1640 Gallant Fox Lane
1640 Galant Fox Lane, Prairie Grove, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath in Prairie Grove 300.00 off first 3 month - 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large corner lot, with two car garage! $300.
Results within 1 mile of Prairie Grove

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
11076 Rose CT
11076 Rose Court, Farmington, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1293 sqft
Great 1 level, 2 bed, 2 bath Condo right off Valley View Golf Course! Unit has 2 car garage, back porch overlooking golf course, larger master bath with walk in closet, and much more!

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
11103 Bear DR
11103 Bear Drive, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2184 sqft
3 bedrooms 2 baths, wood floors in dining room, chef's kitchen, granite, stainless, 2 sided fireplace for family room and hearth room, all appliances, large master suite with private porch, incredible master bath, golf course view, wrought iron

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
469 Caballo Street
469 Caballo Street, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1593 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home boasts, LVP Wood flooring in the living room and entry, ceramic tile in kitchen and breakfast nook, granite counter tops, upgraded Samsung SS appliances (Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave), low e windows, dual
Results within 5 miles of Prairie Grove

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
679 N Rupple RD
679 North Rupple Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1850 sqft
Nice newer homes with front porches & cozy side patios with arbors conveniently located to everything. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, and open floor plan with urban design.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
631 N Longfellow LN
631 North Longfellow Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1800 sqft
Nice row house conveniently located to everything. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, all new vinyl flooring, gas log fireplace in living area, granite counter tops, big kitchen, all appliances, nice front porch & cozy side patios.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4468 W Sweetgum Ln
4468 West Sweetgum Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1142 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom home in Fayetteville! Convenient to UofA and I-49! - Wonderful Fayetteville home located just 7 mins from U of A with a beautiful walking trail, playground and large park! It has tons of cabinet space, large living area and a covered

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
721 Rupple Rd
721 North Rupple Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3150371)

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
643 N Longfellow LN
643 North Longfellow Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1800 sqft
Nice row house conveniently located to everything. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, gas log fireplace in living area, granite counter tops, big kitchen, all appliances, nice front porch & cozy side patios. Perfect for entertaining.
Results within 10 miles of Prairie Grove
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Mount Sequoyah South
19 Units Available
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Jennings Plus
1 Unit Available
488 Block AVE
488 South Block Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1915 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The SoFay Farmhouse is a luxurious new home in South Fayetteville (SoFay) nestled only a 1/2-MILE away from the town square and 1 MILE from the U of A.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
241 W Dickson ST
241 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$2,950
1136 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Located directly atop a longtime Fayetteville staple, "Dickson Street Liquor," you'll

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
241 Mountain ST
241 West Mountain Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1808 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The unique Southwest Mountain Inn is the perfect location for walking anywhere! Just *1 BLOCK* from the Fayetteville town square & a *1/2-MILE* from the University of Arkansas.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Asbell
1 Unit Available
2221 W Deane ST
2221 West Deane Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1236 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom quad-plex unit conveniently located to I49 access and less than a 10 minute drive to U of A campus! Open concept living area with eat in kitchen and back patio off living room. All appliances included and washer and dryer provided.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2757 W Cottonwillow WY
2757 West Cottonwillow Way, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1240 sqft
Beautiful townhouse off I49! Townhouse has 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with open concept layout. Kitchen and living area are complete with walk out patio, pantry, island, and all appliances. Large open, shared green space/backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
299 Noble LN
299 East Noble Lane, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1438 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Modern luxury home! A stay at the Abshier means a PERFECT central Fayetteville

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
104 W Spring ST
104 West Spring Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,590
2236 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Downtown location is perfect for travelers wanting to get the full Fayetteville

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
124 South ST
124 West South Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1540 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Modern & unique, we are located just 3min from Downtown Fayetteville's town square.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Fayette Junction
1 Unit Available
832 W Walker ST
832 Walker Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1008 sqft
Fabulous Cottage in Great Location. Single story, light filled, updated home with lots of attention to detail. Hardwood and tile throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Woodland
1 Unit Available
1726 N Reno DR
1726 North Reno Drive, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1850 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom townhouse less than 10 minutes from the U of A campus! This townhouse comes with 3.5 baths and a bonus/office room - can't beat that! Wood-like tile throughout and carpet in bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
340 Campbell AVE Unit #8
340 N Campbell Ave, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
891 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! Ideal for guests looking to enjoy downtown. WALK to the U of A + 1 block from Dickson. 1 King BR, 1 Queen BR each w/ private baths.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Prairie Grove, AR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Prairie Grove renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

