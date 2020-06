Amenities

Beautiful Home In Roland Area! Has Approximately 2990 SF, 5 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, And Office. This Home Features An Alarm System, Deck, And 1/3 Acre Fenced Backyard. Owner Is Willing To Negotiate $100 Off Rental Price To Allow The Property To Be Shown For Sale While Rented. You Would Receive 90 Days Notice To Vacate. Full Price Leases Will Result In Property Being Taken Off The Sale Market. AVAILABLE NOW!!