Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

50 Apartments for rent in Maumelle, AR with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Maumelle renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
7 Units Available
The Timbers at Maumelle
1500 Union Ct, Maumelle, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$770
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Timbers offers beautifully spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 40 and Murray Lake.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
39 Oak Forest Loop
39 Oak Forest Loop, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1 sqft
*MAUMELLE!!*Cute Home In Rolling Oaks! This 3 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Features Wood Floors Throughout, A Fireplace In The Living Room, And A Fenced In Backyard! There Is A One Car Garage And All Kitchen Appliances Included! DIRECTIONS: From Maumelle

1 of 39

Last updated April 17 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
137 Deauville
137 Deauville Drive, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1 sqft
*MAUMELLE!!*Gorgeous Home In Country Club Of Arkansas!! This 3 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Features New Window Shaded Installed On All Windows Throughout The Home. The Home Has Hardwood Floors, Carpets, And Vinyl Throughout The Home.
Results within 5 miles of Maumelle
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Reservoir
15 Units Available
Towne Oaks Apartments
9300 Treasure Hill Road, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$625
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1355 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
18 Units Available
Stonebridge at the Ranch
1 Stonebridge Cir, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$833
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1455 sqft
Located in Chenal Valley near I-630, I-430 and Highway 10, this complex includes a variety of 1-3 bedroom homes. Amenities include hardwood floors, lofty ceilings, fireplaces, a pool and much more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
Briarwood
10 Units Available
Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$549
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1036 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Chenal Pointe at the Divide
6400 The Divide Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$840
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1029 sqft
Nestled Near Pinnacle Mountain State Park and just outside the hustle and bustle of the Capitol, Chenal Pointe at the Divide sets a new standard for apartments.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
45 Units Available
Ridge @ Chenal Valley
5400 Chenonceau Blvd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,079
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1398 sqft
Comfortable homes with large living rooms and stylish finishes. Work out at the on-site gym and relax in the hot tub. Close to great shopping and dining in the Chenal Valley neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
16 Units Available
Pinnacle Park at Chenal Valley
16401 Chenal Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1250 sqft
Design meets comfort here with numerous upgrades available such as vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. Resort-style amenities include coffee bar, internet cafe, outdoor fireplace for relaxing and a community surrounded by luscious greenery.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
$
Riverdale
9 Units Available
The Everly
2501 Riverfront Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$899
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1027 sqft
Discover The Everly & settle into convenient, affordable apartment living in the heart of the Riverdale area. You are within walking distance to Rebsamen Park & Murray Park. Golf, bike & jogging trails are convenient.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Walnut Valley
Contact for Availability
Turtle Creek
601 Napa Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$618
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$764
925 sqft
Contemporary homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a dog park, tennis court and gym. Close to I-430 for convenient transportation.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated October 3 at 09:49pm
Midtown
Contact for Availability
The Villas on Cantrell
8101 Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$677
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$767
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1407 sqft
The Villas on Cantrell Apartments is a garden-style apartment community consisting of 140 apartment units located in the affluent central area of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated September 25 at 07:59pm
$
Walnut Valley
Contact for Availability
The Bentley
2001 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$575
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bentley in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
2215 Blackwood Road
2215 Blackwood Road, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath dulex. Hardwood floors. Kitchen has black refrigerator and oven / stove. Stack washer and dryer included. 1 Car carport in the rear for parking. Close to dining and shopping. Jefferson Elementary School District.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heights
1 Unit Available
1720 North Grant St
1720 North Grant Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$975
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Home In the Heights - Property Id: 117619 Beautiful Antique Rock home in the heights. 2 bedroom home with a 2nd floor large man cave. Man cave, with separate shower and toilet, that can be used as a 3rd bedroom.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
412 Chenal Woods Drive
412 Chenal Woods Drive, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1418 sqft
Enjoy the ease of condo living! Upscale 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with warm wood flooring, gas log fireplace, granite and stainless in kitchen. Large balcony off living area .

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
1304 Biscayne Dr
1304 Biscayne Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2410 sqft
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This is a 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home located in Midtown! The main living area has carpet flooring, and the bedrooms have hardwood flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room, dining room, and a den.
Results within 10 miles of Maumelle
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
Cloverdale Watson
16 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
8701 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$499
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$565
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
2072 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spring Valley Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
16000 Rushmore Ave, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$945
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1326 sqft
Landmark Apartments, making a name for themselves in Little Rock. Landmark is easily recognizable as one of the premier places to live in Central Arkansas. Landmark Apartments is the ideal place to live, work, and play.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Woodland Edge
27 Units Available
The Pointe Brodie Creek
3400 S Bowman Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,116
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1500 sqft
Here is resort-style living at its best.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
Riverdale
33 Units Available
Riverhouse
1200 Brookwood Dr, Little Rock, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,071
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1166 sqft
Welcome to Riverhouse Apartments, the premier apartments in Little Rock, Arkansas. Located in the acclaimed Riverdale Neighborhood, our community features studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with every amenity you could ask for.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
Downtown Argenta
2 Units Available
Argenta Square Apartments
617 N Maple St, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$806
894 sqft
Experience Little Rock living at Argenta Square Apartments. This property is situated on N. Maple St. in Little Rock. Let the leasing team show you everything this community has to offer. Stop by the leasing office to see everything we have to offer.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
5506 A Street
5506 A Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath duplex apartment in the Midtown / Hillcrest area of Little Rock. Walking distance to Dining, Shopping, UAMS and St. Vincent Hospitals. Hardwood floors.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
5100 Stratford Road
5100 Stratford Road, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1629 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in North Little Rock! The main living area has hardwood flooring and the bedrooms all have hardwood flooring as well. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.
City Guide for Maumelle, AR

"The fact that Maumelle has one of the most developed and extensive bike path systems for its size in the entire country speaks to the way life runs here the wind at your back, chasing individual pursuits while living within a close community.

With a history spanning centuries, this well-planned community became a city in 1985. While this ""new town"" does not move at a cutting-edge pace, it does have its charms like their very own Cheers in Maumelle and the refreshing Dowell Naylor Aquatic Center. Don't let the simple facade of this town fool you; 17,163 residents are striving to carve out a place for themselves here and are pushing toward tomorrow. What you get within the 9.3-square-mile area is small town charm combined with big city amenities. After all, Little Rock is just a short boat ride down the Arkansas River. So strap on your house hunting shoes; it's time to find you a home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Maumelle, AR

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Maumelle renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

