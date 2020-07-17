All apartments in Lowell
818 Irelan street

818 Irelan Street · (479) 236-4190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

818 Irelan Street, Lowell, AR 72745
Lowell

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1275 · Avail. now

$1,275

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1436 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cozy 3 bedroom house, with quick access to freeway - Property Id: 15338

Cozy, well maintained, centrally located, 3 bedroom house, with quick access to freeway is available for rent.
House is: 1,436 sq ft with 3br./ 2 full bath/2 car garage. Jacuzzi master bedroom tub. Backyard with a small patio is also present. Pets under 40lbs. negotiable with $400 non refundable pet deposit required. Refrigerator is included. Nice landscaping and privacy fence. Washer and Dryer is not included, but connections are available. Please, no smoking allowed.

Please see posting here: https://nwa.mlsmatrix.com/Matrix/Public/Portal.aspx?ID=DE-8232812277

Contact Eduardo eduardonsierra78@yahoo.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/818-irelan-street-lowell-ar/15338
Property Id 15338

(RLNE5954586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Irelan street have any available units?
818 Irelan street has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 818 Irelan street have?
Some of 818 Irelan street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 Irelan street currently offering any rent specials?
818 Irelan street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Irelan street pet-friendly?
Yes, 818 Irelan street is pet friendly.
Does 818 Irelan street offer parking?
Yes, 818 Irelan street offers parking.
Does 818 Irelan street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 818 Irelan street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Irelan street have a pool?
No, 818 Irelan street does not have a pool.
Does 818 Irelan street have accessible units?
No, 818 Irelan street does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Irelan street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 818 Irelan street has units with dishwashers.
Does 818 Irelan street have units with air conditioning?
No, 818 Irelan street does not have units with air conditioning.
