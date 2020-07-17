818 Irelan street

Amenities

Cozy 3 bedroom house, with quick access to freeway - Property Id: 15338



Cozy, well maintained, centrally located, 3 bedroom house, with quick access to freeway is available for rent.

House is: 1,436 sq ft with 3br./ 2 full bath/2 car garage. Jacuzzi master bedroom tub. Backyard with a small patio is also present. Pets under 40lbs. negotiable with $400 non refundable pet deposit required. Refrigerator is included. Nice landscaping and privacy fence. Washer and Dryer is not included, but connections are available. Please, no smoking allowed.



Please see posting here: https://nwa.mlsmatrix.com/Matrix/Public/Portal.aspx?ID=DE-8232812277



Contact Eduardo eduardonsierra78@yahoo.com

