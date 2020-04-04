All apartments in Independence County
Find more places like 101 Westwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence County, AR
/
101 Westwood Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

101 Westwood Drive

101 Westwood Drive · (800) 314-4490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

101 Westwood Drive, Independence County, AR 72501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 101 Westwood Drive · Avail. now

$1,125

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - NEW CONSTRUCTION - FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - NEW CONSTRUCTION

Do not miss out on this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Jacksonville - it wont last long!

This home features an open floor plan, luxury vinyl plank in common areas and carpet in bedrooms, ceiling fans, stainless steel full size appliances in the kitchen, master suite and separated laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups.

The home also has a spacious 2 car garage!

Large backyard - ask us about adding a privacy fence for an additional $50 per month

We are PET FRIENDLY!!!

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!

Utilize our self viewing system here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1353121?source=marketing

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5615028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Westwood Drive have any available units?
101 Westwood Drive has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Westwood Drive have?
Some of 101 Westwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Westwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
101 Westwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Westwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Westwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 101 Westwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 101 Westwood Drive offers parking.
Does 101 Westwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Westwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Westwood Drive have a pool?
No, 101 Westwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 101 Westwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 101 Westwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Westwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Westwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Westwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Westwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 101 Westwood Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Little Rock, ARJonesboro, ARSherwood, ARConway, ARCabot, AR
Cherokee Village, ARAustin, ARWard, ARMountain Home, AR
Jacksonville, ARParagould, ARBeebe, ARGreenbrier, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central Arkansas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity