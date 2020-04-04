101 Westwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage new construction

FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - NEW CONSTRUCTION - FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - NEW CONSTRUCTION



Do not miss out on this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Jacksonville - it wont last long!



This home features an open floor plan, luxury vinyl plank in common areas and carpet in bedrooms, ceiling fans, stainless steel full size appliances in the kitchen, master suite and separated laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups.



The home also has a spacious 2 car garage!



Large backyard - ask us about adding a privacy fence for an additional $50 per month



We are PET FRIENDLY!!!



Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!



Utilize our self viewing system here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1353121?source=marketing



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.



