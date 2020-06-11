/
cherokee village
10 Apartments for rent in Cherokee Village, AR📍
197 Deer Run
197 Deer Run Drive, Cherokee Village, AR
2 Bedrooms
$550
1104 sqft
2 Bedroom 1.5 bath All Electric rental home with a one-car garage and fenced back yard! Don’t Wait! Act Fast! This will not be available long! New HVAC New Floor Covering Fresh Paint On the outskirts of Cherokee Village, close to beach!
10 Tenkiller
10 Tenkiller Lane, Cherokee Village, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
We love Rosie's Retreat & we know you will too! Just $69/nt for 2 & $99/nt for 3 to 4! RENT in WINTER MONTHS-$1,200/mo max of 2 people & includes utilities! FREE WIFI & cable. 2 bdrm 1.5 bath. 1- level updated condo w/carport.
1 Conasaugua Trace
1 Conasaugua Trace, Cherokee Village, AR
2 Bedrooms
$525
1056 sqft
HOME on LEVEL CORNER LOT! 2 bedrooms (1 is big!), 1 bath home. Nice size living room with wood fireplace. Roomy kitchen with elec range, refrigerator, and washer/dryer hookups. Central electric heat/air. 1 car carport with storage. No pets.
28 Ouachita Road
28 Ouachita Road, Cherokee Village, AR
2 Bedrooms
$595
1184 sqft
GREAT HOME w/big back yard! 2 bdrms, 1 3/4 baths, large open Liv rm. Kitchen w/refrig, new stainless 5-burner gas range. Mstr bdrm has great walk-in tiled shower & utility rm is attached to the master bath makes it very convenient & has storage.
26 Spring River Lane
26 Spring River Lane, Cherokee Village, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1134 sqft
GRACIE’S GET-AWAY! Rent nightly or RENT FOR WINTER-INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES & CABLE-INTERNET! $1200 mo. (1-2 guests only). OR $79/nt for 2 people. 1-LEVEL UPDATED CONDO w/carport.
194 E Lakeshore Drive
194 East Lakeshore Drive, Cherokee Village, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1764 sqft
NIGHTLY RENTAL! Sleeps 8 people. On Lake Seqoyah in beautiful Cherokee Village,AR. This home is fully stocked with kitchen utensils & appliances, towels, washcloths, bed linens, tv in each room, WiFi, charcoal grill, washer & dryer.
147 W Lakeshore Drive
147 W Lakeshore Dr, Cherokee Village, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2216 sqft
Winter Rates Avail! Summer Rates: $270/2 nights + tax or 3 nights/$405 on holidays, for 2 ppl. Each addl person is $10/night. This lovely 3 bdr Lakefront Sequoyah home avail for night, week or month.
Results within 1 mile of Cherokee Village
20 Big Creek Lane
20 Big Creek Lane, Highland, AR
6 Bedrooms
$950
2744 sqft
Avail April 1st. This lrg home has lots of space & many rooms all on one level and sits close to banking, shopping & schools.
Results within 10 miles of Cherokee Village
1201 Nightingale Cir. -A, Unit A
1201 N Nightingale Dr, Horseshoe Bend, AR
1 Bedroom
$550
765 sqft
For more information contact Call Property Management at 793-4444. www.richrealty1.com Equal Housing Opportunity Tenant pays all utilities. Central electric H&A, electric water heater, electric range. www.richrealty1.com Equal Housing Opportunity
1208 Clark Ln. - B
1208 Clark Ln, Horseshoe Bend, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
764 sqft
One bedroom duplex with new vinyl windows, large utility room & all utilities is furnished. www.richrealty1.com For more information contact Call Property Management at 793-4444. www.richrealty1.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Cherokee Village rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,080.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cherokee Village from include Mountain Home.