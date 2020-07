Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 08/01/20 Cute 3bd/2ba home with fenced in yard! - Property Id: 314760



Cute 3bd/2ba home for rent! Features wood look tile throughout, spacious living area, lots of storage and a fenced in backyard. Two car garage. All appliances included. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Lawn maintenance can be included for an additional $50/mo. Pets negotiable for additional rent and pet deposit. $1200 security deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/210-w-wilson-st-fayetteville-ar/314760

Property Id 314760



(RLNE5943868)