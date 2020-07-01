/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020
10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Greenbrier, AR
3 Dunwood Drive
3 Dunwood Dr, Greenbrier, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1576 sqft
3 Dunwood Drive Available 08/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two and a Half Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 15th! Come check out this great rental home in Greenbriar! This home offers three bedrooms, two and a half
17 Jon Ross Drive - 1
17 Jon Ross Dr, Greenbrier, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1283 sqft
Come see this pet friendly home with concrete floors, open concept living/dining area, large living room windows, and two car garage! (Photos presented are of home with identical floor plan and similar condition on the same street, minor
1 Blaine Dr.
1 Blaine Dr, Greenbrier, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1580 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5874189)
Results within 10 miles of Greenbrier
Rock Creek Conway
375 Monroe Street, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$890
1153 sqft
Conway's Affordable Luxury Apartments! We offer a unique, small community setting with all the amenities you're looking for. Our floor plans are spacious and well appointed, a very comfortable place for you to call home.
2411 Maplewood Avenue
2411 Maplewood Drive, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1980 sqft
Brand New LARGE 3BR/2BA with all the amenities! Must See! - Brand NEW spacious one-level 3 bedroom home conveniently located in Lowell, 3 minutes from I-49! Home features luxury vinyl plank throughout the home! This is a heavily upgraded home with
300 Club Lane
300 Club Lane, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1400 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Conway has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.
3040 Beechwood Drive
3040 Beechwood Dr, Faulkner County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1 sqft
*CONWAY*BEAUTIFUL HOME IN THE WOODLANDS EDGE SUBDIVISION!This Newer Built Home Features Central Heat And Air, Tile Floors, An Attached Garage Is Included As Well!! DIRECTIONS: Get on I-430 N from W Markham St and N Rodney Parham Rd, Take I-40 W to
4 Broadmoor Dr
4 Broadmoor Drive, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1574 sqft
4 Broadmoor Dr This is a Single-Family Home located at 4 Broadmoor Drive, Conway, AR. 4 Broadmoor Dr has 3 bed 2 baths and approximately 1,574 square feet. Hardwood Floors, Granite Countertops, Fenced in Backyard.
12 Hawthorne
12 Hawthorne Drive, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1314 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath rental in a convenient location only two blocks to Julia Lee Moore Elementary. The home was renovated in 2016. This house has a big front yard, big fenced in backyard and screened in patio.
1105 Turnberry Drive
1105 Turnberry Dr, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1820 sqft
NEW Single Family Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in West Conway Subdivsion. Granite countertops, stained concrete floors, great location (RLNE5692735)