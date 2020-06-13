Apartment List
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

40 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gravette, AR

Finding an apartment in Gravette that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
404 N. Lion
404 Lion Dr N, Gravette, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1650 sqft
404 N. Lion Available 07/10/20 Newer Home in Walnut Creek - New construction in an established neighborhood! This home features Granite counters throughout along with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
Gravette
1 Unit Available
511 4th Ave SW
511 4th Avenue Southwest, Gravette, AR
3 Bedrooms
$780
1152 sqft
Ready and available now. Updated 3 Bedroom Duplex in Gravette. You'll LOVE the new plank floors and fresh paint throughout. This property has a large fenced-in back yard and is pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Gravette
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
1 Bedroom
$762
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
981 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8 Leland
8 Leland Ln, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
8 Leland Available 08/15/20 Charming New Construction 3 Bedroom Home - 3 bed, 2.0 bath, 1400 sqft, $1,350 Charming New Construction home in Bella Vista adjacent to trails! Spacious flat lot with wooded views.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Centerpoint
1 Unit Available
613 Bliss Circle
613 Bliss Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1149 sqft
613 Bliss Circle Available 07/01/20 Three Bedroom 2 Bath Home on Circle Drive - This three bedroom two bath brick home with two car garage is an adorable house.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Centerpoint
1 Unit Available
644 Bliss CIR
644 Bliss Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1305 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is situated on a large corner lot. All new paint, laminate flooring throughout. Large privacy fenced back yard, split floor plan, coffered ceilings, corner gas log fireplace and county white cabinets.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
23 Sandwick DR
23 Sandwick Drive, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1636 sqft
A Bella Vista country charmer! 3 bedroom 2 bath w/ new laminate wood flooring throughout main living areas! Privacy awaits you with this large backyard oasis! Enjoy the deck overlooking the beauty of Bella Vista! Small pet negotiable w/increased

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1101 Chattie Dr
1101 Chattie Drive, Centerton, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1891 sqft
Very spacious 4 bed 2 bath home in Centerton! This property features a privacy fenced in back yard, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, fireplace in the living area and wood like tile throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Centerpoint
1 Unit Available
641 Bliss Circle
641 Bliss Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1271 sqft
***641 Bliss Circle*** - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Centerton. Laminate wood flooring in main living area, new carpet in bedrooms. Gas fire place in living room, fenced yard, 2 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Gravette
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
9 Units Available
Flagstone Creek
5101 Villa St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$790
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flagstone Creek in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
21 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
Studio
$800
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
8 Units Available
Tanglewood Townhomes
1301 E Central Ave, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$820
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tanglewood Townhomes in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
Downtown Bentonville
15 Units Available
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$799
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Square Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1440 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1440 sqft
Welcome to Buckeye Crossing, the most charming town homes available in Bentonville, Arkansas! Our community features luxurious amenities and high-quality services, providing residents with the modern lifestyle they seek.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3400 SW Gibson Avenue
3400 SW Gibson Ave, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1900 sqft
Fantastic New Home - Great 3 bedrooms with 2 baths. This lovely home has laminate hardwood floors, granite counter tops, fireplace, all stainless steel appliance, and double car garage. (RLNE4761533)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2903 SW Green Springs Rd
2903 SW Greensprings Rd, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1432 sqft
2903 SW Green Springs Rd Available 06/15/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home Available August 1 - Newer 3 bedroom 2 bath home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3503 SW Picasso Blvd.
3503 Southwest Picasso Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1867 sqft
3503 SW Picasso Blvd.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1303 NE Fairwinds Drive
1303 Northeast Fairwinds Drive, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
4556 sqft
***1303 NE Fairwinds Drive*** - An entertainers dream! You'll love this open floor plan with chef's kitchen, butler's pantry with wine cooler, upstairs bonus room, and basement with theater room and wet bar.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2703 10th ST
2703 Southwest 10th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1295 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath w/ many upgrades. MOMENTS from downtown, local eateries & bike trails. 2 car garage w/ privacy fenced yard. Wood look tile in main living areas. Small Pet negotiable w/ increase in deposit and possible rent increase. Occupied.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
5403 Sahara ST
5403 Southwest Sahara Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1231 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage. All new paint. All appliances convey including washer and dryer. Small pet negotiable with increased sec. deposit and approved credit app.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2303 SW Montana AVE
2303 Southwest Montana Avenue, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2203 sqft
2 level 4 bedroom 3 bath home in super location. 2nd level has 4th bedroom plus full bath. Could also be a great playroom and or library. Split floor plan. Tile and wood flooring throughout all main living areas. Occupied.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4609 SW Branch ST
4609 Southwest Branch Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2452 sqft
Lease $1900.00 per Month Security Deposit $1900.00 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath or with many possible uses: storage, a small office, playroom/craft-room for the huge upstairs 4th bedroom.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Riverwalk Farms Estates
1 Unit Available
3104 SW Amberwood AVE Unit #2
3104 Amberwood Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1300 sqft
Newer construction duplexes in great location with lawn care included! Comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. Wood Look Vinyl Plank flooring through out, 2" faux wood blinds, Granite counter tops, open floor plan and more.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Riverwalk Farms Estates
1 Unit Available
2904 SW Amberwood AVE Unit #1
2904 Amberwood Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1300 sqft
Newer construction duplexes in great location with lawn care included! Comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. Wood Look Vinyl Plank flooring through out, 2" faux wood blinds, Granite counter tops, open floor plan and more.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Gravette, AR

Finding an apartment in Gravette that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

