apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:00 PM
52 Apartments for rent in Gravette, AR with washer-dryer
Gravette
511 4th Ave SW
511 4th Avenue Southwest, Gravette, AR
3 Bedrooms
$780
1152 sqft
Ready and available now. Updated 3 Bedroom Duplex in Gravette. You'll LOVE the new plank floors and fresh paint throughout. This property has a large fenced-in back yard and is pet friendly.
607 Westfield PL Unit #A
607 Westfield Pl, Gravette, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
1022 sqft
Affordable Living in a great town in a well established neighborhood. 2 Bed 2 Bath, Good size Rooms with large living room, dining and Kitchen. Open Floor Plan with over 1,000 sq ft. Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher and W/D included.
Gravette
503 4th Ave SW
503 4th Avenue Southwest, Gravette, AR
3 Bedrooms
$780
1120 sqft
Ready and available now. 3 Bedroom Duplex in Gravette. You'll LOVE the plank floors and huge back yard. This property is pet friendly. Bring your own washer and dryer or we can provide a set for a nominal additional cost.
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
1 Bedroom
$788
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
981 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.
3 Plymouth Ln
3 Plymouth Lane, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
3 Plymouth Ln Available 08/01/20 Charming New Construction 3 Bedroom Home - Charming New Construction home in Bella Vista! Spacious flat lot with wooded views. Open concept split floor plan with wood flooring.
944 Kensington DR
944 Kensington Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1325 sqft
Beautiful duplex in the Copper Oaks Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Granite Counter Tops, Ceramic Tile, Gas fireplace, Split Floor plan. Refrigerator included. Privacy fenced back yard!!
9 Abingdon LN
9 Abingdon Lane, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1436 sqft
Cute single family home with circle drive, including drive-thru carport with additional storage. Newer flooring throughout. Nice sized back yard. Washer/dryer included. *NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 6/30/20.
19 Neffwood LN
19 Neffwood Lane, Bella Vista, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2949 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully remodeled home with all appliances. Wood flooring, leathered granite kitchen counters and stainless steel appliances. Updated and stylish bathrooms. Painted concrete floor in garage. Sunroom. Family room with fireplace. Workshop.
56 Wandsworth Dr
56 Wandsworth Drive, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Charming New Construction 3 Bedroom Home - Charming New Construction home in Bella Vista! Spacious flat lot with wooded views. Open concept split floor plan with wood flooring.
245 Copper Oaks Drive
245 Copper Oaks Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Nice Duplex in Copper Oaks S/D.
33 Gillingham DR
33 Gillingham Drive, Bella Vista, AR
2 Bedrooms
$895
836 sqft
Cute updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home close to Lake Avalon & Lake Windsor with new flooring throughout, updated bath, all appliances included, propane range & nice new washer and dryer.
818 Oakwood Lane
818 Oakwood Ct, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Nice Duplex in Copper Oaks S/D.
2 Bentley LN
2 Bentley Lane, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
2008 sqft
Beautiful Townhome overlooking the #1 fairway of Kingswood Golf Course. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Master is upstairs, 2 bedrooms downstairs. 2 levels with awesome views from both sun rooms.
275 Copper Oaks Drive
275 Copper Oaks Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Nice Duplex in Copper Oaks S/D.
67 Wentworth Dr
67 Wentworth Drive, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1300 sqft
Great location!!! Great 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom Bella Vista home in the Bentonville School District! Enjoy Bella Vista while being just minutes away from I49. All appliances.
9 Connie LN
9 Connie Lane, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1918 sqft
Nicely updated end-unit townhome in Brompton Courts. Fresh paint and flooring. Three bedrooms, plus an office! One bedroom on main level. Other two bedrooms on lower level. Great storage space. Washer and dryer included.
31 Estes Drive
31 Estes Drive, Bella Vista, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful fully renovated townhome in Bella Vista - Property Id: 306241 This home has been renovated top to bottom! New everything and beautifully furnished.
The Aviator
7807 SW Starling Ln, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$750
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1023 sqft
Welcome to The Aviator, where every luxury apartment home is thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind. The Aviator is perfectly centered in the ever-developing landscape of Bentonville, Arkansas.
Downtown Bentonville
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$799
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Square Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1440 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Buckeye Crossing, the most charming town homes available in Bentonville, Arkansas! Our community features luxurious amenities and high-quality services, providing residents with the modern lifestyle they seek.
Bella Vista East
24 Skyline Drive
24 Skyline Drive, Benton County, AR
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
This well maintained home has a lot to offer for the price. Enjoy evenings and cook outs in the beautifully shaded backyard with wooden decks and covered porch.
2005 SW 20Th ST
2005 Southwest 20th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1925 sqft
Gorgeous home in the Windwood Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Hardwood flooring, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in Kitchen. Huge Master with walk in closets and shower. Jacuzzi Tub.
712 Tiger BLVD Unit #D
712 Tiger Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1150 sqft
Private 2 Br 2bath townhouse in a great Bentonville location. Walk to restaurants. Close to bike trails. This unit equipped with all appliances for tennant use. Split floor plan, nice privacy fenced patio area.