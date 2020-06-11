All apartments in Fort Smith
1223 North 37th
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1223 North 37th

1223 North 37th Street · (479) 650-0665
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1223 North 37th Street, Fort Smith, AR 72904

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath (1320 square feet) with nicely updated kitchen. Vinyl windows. Laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Fenced back yard with covered wood deck. One car garage.$775/month/$500 deposit. Most pets accepted with $250 non-refundable pet fee. 12 month lease. 1223 North 37th, Fort Smith

***NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED.
***Please visit www.leasefortsmith.com for information and photos.
***Please visit www.leasefortsmith.com to fill out online application. $20 application fee PER ADULT.

TEXT or CALL 479-650-0665 for more information or to set up an appointment to see.

Broker/Agent Kevin and Elizabeth King, Weichert Realtors, The Griffin Company

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 North 37th have any available units?
1223 North 37th has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1223 North 37th have?
Some of 1223 North 37th's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 North 37th currently offering any rent specials?
1223 North 37th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 North 37th pet-friendly?
No, 1223 North 37th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Smith.
Does 1223 North 37th offer parking?
Yes, 1223 North 37th does offer parking.
Does 1223 North 37th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 North 37th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 North 37th have a pool?
No, 1223 North 37th does not have a pool.
Does 1223 North 37th have accessible units?
No, 1223 North 37th does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 North 37th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 North 37th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1223 North 37th have units with air conditioning?
No, 1223 North 37th does not have units with air conditioning.
