Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

3 bedroom, 2 bath (1320 square feet) with nicely updated kitchen. Vinyl windows. Laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Fenced back yard with covered wood deck. One car garage.$775/month/$500 deposit. Most pets accepted with $250 non-refundable pet fee. 12 month lease. 1223 North 37th, Fort Smith



***NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED.

***Please visit www.leasefortsmith.com for information and photos.

***Please visit www.leasefortsmith.com to fill out online application. $20 application fee PER ADULT.



TEXT or CALL 479-650-0665 for more information or to set up an appointment to see.



Broker/Agent Kevin and Elizabeth King, Weichert Realtors, The Griffin Company