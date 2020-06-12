/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:50 AM
44 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Farmington, AR
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
11076 Rose CT
11076 Rose Court, Farmington, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1293 sqft
Great 1 level, 2 bed, 2 bath Condo right off Valley View Golf Course! Unit has 2 car garage, back porch overlooking golf course, larger master bath with walk in closet, and much more!
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
Mount Sequoyah South
19 Units Available
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
609 W Dickson ST Unit #608
609 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1560 sqft
Simplified living situated in the heart of Fayetteville’s entertainment district. A spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo offers an open kitchen, living, and dining floorplan included in 1,560 heated sq ft.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
241 Mountain ST
241 West Mountain Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1808 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The unique Southwest Mountain Inn is the perfect location for walking anywhere! Just *1 BLOCK* from the Fayetteville town square & a *1/2-MILE* from the University of Arkansas.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2757 W Cottonwillow WY
2757 West Cottonwillow Way, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1240 sqft
Beautiful townhouse off I49! Townhouse has 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with open concept layout. Kitchen and living area are complete with walk out patio, pantry, island, and all appliances. Large open, shared green space/backyard.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
340 Campbell AVE Unit #8
340 N Campbell Ave, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
891 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! Ideal for guests looking to enjoy downtown. WALK to the U of A + 1 block from Dickson. 1 King BR, 1 Queen BR each w/ private baths.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Wilson Park
1 Unit Available
523 W Hawthorn ST
523 West Hawthorn Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1414 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Hawthorn is a cozy, luxury home in Fayetteville's historic Wilson Park.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Asbell
1 Unit Available
2221 W Deane ST
2221 West Deane Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1236 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom quad-plex unit conveniently located to I49 access and less than a 10 minute drive to U of A campus! Open concept living area with eat in kitchen and back patio off living room. All appliances included and washer and dryer provided.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1115 N Leverett AVE Unit #203
1115 North Leverett Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$875
904 sqft
Just steps to University bus stop! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. Updated cabinetry, granite counters, and appliances. Very large living room and master suite!! Washer & Dryer included.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Asbell
1 Unit Available
2155 W Skyler DR
2155 West Skyler Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1350 sqft
Great townhouse/condo with lots of extras. Spacious living room & kitchen with dining area. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms & 2 baths with a half bath downstairs. 1 car garage. Conveniently located & close to U of A.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
819 West Piedmont Place
819 W Piedmont Pl, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
1000 sqft
Nice apartments on U of A bus route, Featuring 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, very spacious. Open floor plan with nice sized living room & kitchen, breakfast bar, & all appliances. New carpet, new paint throughout. Downstairs unit.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Asbell
1 Unit Available
2251 Skyler DR
2251 West Skyler Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1350 sqft
Great townhouse in W Fayetteville.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Asbell
1 Unit Available
1650 N Sang AVE Unit #205
1650 North Sang Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
817 sqft
Very nice apartment in Fayetteville! 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment - 817 square feet - upstairs unit - balcony off bedroom. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, full size washer & dryer. Shower/tub combo. Walk-in closet.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Asbell
1 Unit Available
2375 W Skyler DR
2375 West Skyler Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1318 sqft
Coming soon! Taking applications now! *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
258 S Rolling Woods
258 South Rolling Woods Way, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1252 sqft
Coming soon! Available mid June. Taking applications now! Don't miss out on this great 2bd/2.5ba condo located just off of I-49 in Fayetteville. Features granite countertops, wood flooring, balcony and 2 car garage.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1211 N Oakland AVE Unit #3
1211 North Oakland Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Updated vinyl plank flooring & carpet in bedrooms. Updated paint and countertops. Stainless Steel kitchen appliances. 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment - 1000 square feet - Upstairs unit. Kitchen has over-sized refrigerator and range.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
218 N Church AVE Unit #4
218 North Church Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1969 sqft
Mark Zweig, Inc. complete recreation of an original Seagraves designed building a 1/2 block from Dickson St. One level, with a wide floorplan, high ceilings, wide hallways, wide staircases, wood windows and large spacious rooms.
1 of 17
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
726 Van Gogh Pl
726 West Van Gogh Place, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1008 sqft
REMODELED CONDO IN FAYETTEVILLE! - THIS CONDO/PATIO HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELED! TOTALLY REFURBISHED. 2 BR/ 2 BA IS PERFECT FOR ANY BUYER. CLOSE TO THE UNIVERSITY. NEW GRANITE, NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT, NEW SHOWERS.
1 of 2
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
766 W Poplar
766 West Poplar Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
766 W Poplar Available 07/01/20 - 2 Bed 2 Bath Stand alone home (RLNE4450995)
1 of 19
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
722 W Van Gogh Pl
722 West Van Gogh Place, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1008 sqft
722 W Van Gogh Pl Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Duplex in Fayetteville - THIS CONDO/PATIO HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELED! TOTALLY REFURBISHED. 2 BR/ 2 BA IS PERFECT FOR ANY RENTER. CLOSE TO THE UNIVERSITY.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
Asbell
1 Unit Available
2355 Skyler Drive
2355 West Skyler Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1318 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse with single car garage and small fenced back yard. Close to the University of Arkansas and I-49. Lawn care is included. No pets/no smoking. Text 501-539-1597 to schedule an appointment or apply online at www.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
2068 North Leverett Avenue - 1
2068 North Leverett Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
Just steps to University bus stop! 2 bed, 2 bath apartment. Large kitchen workspace. All appliances included. Open floor plan. On site parking. Easy access to North St, Garland Ave, & Gregg St. Quick walk to Greenway trail.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
1137 N. Leverett Ave. - 101
1137 North Leverett Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$875
874 sqft
Just steps to University bus stop! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. Very large living room and master suite!! Washer & Dryer included. Plenty of parking.
1 of 12
Last updated June 7 at 07:18am
1 Unit Available
269 S Rolling Woods Way
269 South Rolling Woods Way, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1252 sqft
Fabulous townhouse with granite and stainless steel kitchens, all appliances including Samsung washers and dryers! Nicely equipped with a large deck overlooking wooded park! Each unit includes a 2 car garage with an opener and remotes.