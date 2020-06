Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range w/d hookup Property Amenities

2145 Blaney Hill Rd Available 07/01/20 Love for the outdoors - Eccentric single family home, located in a quiet outdoorsy neighborhood. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is a perfect home for a family that loves being close and surrounded by outdoor activities, due to its proximity to the Beaverfork park and lake.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2363234)