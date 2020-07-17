All apartments in Centerton
Find more places like 275 Copper Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centerton, AR
/
275 Copper Oaks Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 5:50 AM

275 Copper Oaks Drive

275 Copper Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centerton
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

275 Copper Oaks Drive, Centerton, AR 72719

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice Duplex in Copper Oaks S/D. Unit has several amenities including Granite Countertops, Ceramic Tile in wet areas, Gas Log Fireplace, Crown Molding, Jacuzzi Tub in Master Bath, all appliances including washer & dryer, 6 Ft Privacy Fenced Yard & more! Just minutes from Downtown Bentonville & Walmart Home Office. Pictures & colors may vary per unit. Applications are online at prestigenwa.managebuilding.com Anyone 18 years & up need to fill out separate application. $30.00 App fee per applicant. Agent must show & email brokerage & client info within 3 days of submitted application to get leasing fee
Nice Duplex in Copper Oaks S/D. Unit has several amenities including Granite Countertops, Ceramic Tile in wet areas, Gas Log Fireplace, Crown Molding, Jacuzzi Tub in Master Bath, all appliances including washer & dryer, 6 Ft Privacy Fenced Yard & more! Just minutes from Downtown Bentonville & Walmart Home Office. Pictures & colors may vary per unit. Applications are online at prestigenwa.managebuilding.com Anyone 18 years & up need to fill out separate application. $30.00 App fee per applicant. Agent must show & email brokerage & client info within 3 days of submitted application to get leasing fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Copper Oaks Drive have any available units?
275 Copper Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centerton, AR.
What amenities does 275 Copper Oaks Drive have?
Some of 275 Copper Oaks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 Copper Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
275 Copper Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Copper Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 275 Copper Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 275 Copper Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 275 Copper Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 275 Copper Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 Copper Oaks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Copper Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 275 Copper Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 275 Copper Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 275 Copper Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Copper Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 Copper Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 275 Copper Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 275 Copper Oaks Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd
Centerton, AR 72719

Similar Pages

Centerton 1 BedroomsCenterton 2 Bedrooms
Centerton Apartments with BalconiesCenterton Apartments with Garages
Centerton Apartments with Gyms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, ARBentonville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, ARJoplin, MO
Carthage, MOJohnson, ARLowell, ARPrairie Grove, ARFarmington, AR
Siloam Springs, ARBella Vista, ARTahlequah, OKGravette, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of ArkansasMissouri Southern State University
NorthWest Arkansas Community College