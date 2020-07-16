All apartments in Centerton
Centerton, AR
245 Copper Oaks Drive
245 Copper Oaks Drive

245 Copper Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

245 Copper Oaks Drive, Centerton, AR 72719

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice Duplex in Copper Oaks S/D. Unit has several amenities including Granite Countertops, Ceramic Tiles in wet areas, Gas Log Fireplace, Crown Molding, Jacuzzi Tub in Master Bath, all appliances including washer & dryer, 6 Ft Privacy Fenced Yard & more! Just minutes from Downtown Bentonville & Walmart Home Office. Pictures & colors may vary per unit. Applications are online at prestigenwa.managebuilding.com Anyone 18 years & up need to fill out separate application. $30.00 App fee per applicant. Agent must show & email brokerage & client info within 3 days of submitted application to get leasing fee.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Copper Oaks Drive have any available units?
245 Copper Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centerton, AR.
What amenities does 245 Copper Oaks Drive have?
Some of 245 Copper Oaks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Copper Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
245 Copper Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Copper Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 Copper Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 245 Copper Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 245 Copper Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 245 Copper Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 Copper Oaks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Copper Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 245 Copper Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 245 Copper Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 245 Copper Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Copper Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 Copper Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 245 Copper Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 245 Copper Oaks Drive has units with air conditioning.
