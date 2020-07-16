245 Copper Oaks Drive

Amenities
Nice Duplex in Copper Oaks S/D. Unit has several amenities including Granite Countertops, Ceramic Tiles in wet areas, Gas Log Fireplace, Crown Molding, Jacuzzi Tub in Master Bath, all appliances including washer & dryer, 6 Ft Privacy Fenced Yard & more! Just minutes from Downtown Bentonville & Walmart Home Office. Pictures & colors may vary per unit. Applications are online at prestigenwa.managebuilding.com Anyone 18 years & up need to fill out separate application. $30.00 App fee per applicant. Agent must show & email brokerage & client info within 3 days of submitted application to get leasing fee.
