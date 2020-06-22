All apartments in Centerton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

218 Copper Oaks Dr

218 Copper Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

218 Copper Oaks Drive, Centerton, AR 72719

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/03/20 Spacious Gorgeous Duplex in Centerton - Property Id: 298525

Beautiful subdivision in Centerton is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate. This 1 level duplex has 3 beds, two baths, a garage for 1 car, and plenty storage area! Beautiful laminate wood floors in the living room and bedrooms with tile in the kitchen and dining area. Beautiful counters with all kitchen appliances included. Small patio area and privacy enclosed backyard. Lawn maintenance available upon request. We would love to schedule a property visit for you, just call Darlene Rives at 417.818.0064 or Chris Rives at 479.249.2683.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298525
Property Id 298525

(RLNE5850605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Copper Oaks Dr have any available units?
218 Copper Oaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centerton, AR.
What amenities does 218 Copper Oaks Dr have?
Some of 218 Copper Oaks Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Copper Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
218 Copper Oaks Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Copper Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
No, 218 Copper Oaks Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centerton.
Does 218 Copper Oaks Dr offer parking?
Yes, 218 Copper Oaks Dr does offer parking.
Does 218 Copper Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 Copper Oaks Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Copper Oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 218 Copper Oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 218 Copper Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 218 Copper Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Copper Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 Copper Oaks Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Copper Oaks Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Copper Oaks Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
