Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1000 Oak Wood Ln

1000 Oakwood Ln · (417) 818-0064
Location

1000 Oakwood Ln, Centerton, AR 72719

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1195 · Avail. Jul 5

$1,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/05/20 Spacious gorgeous duplex in great neighborhood - Property Id: 297852

Beautiful subdivision in Centerton is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate. This 1 level duplex has 3 beds, two baths, a garage for 1 car, and plenty storage area! Beautiful laminate wood floors in the living room and bedrooms with tile in the kitchen and dining area. Beautiful counters with all kitchen appliances included. Small patio area and privacy enclosed backyard. We would love to schedule a property visit for you, just call Darlene Rives at 417.818.0064 or Chris Rives at 479.249.2683.

Rent: $1195 Deposit: $1195
Application Fee: $35
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297852
Property Id 297852

(RLNE5850283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Oak Wood Ln have any available units?
1000 Oak Wood Ln has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1000 Oak Wood Ln have?
Some of 1000 Oak Wood Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Oak Wood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Oak Wood Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Oak Wood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Oak Wood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centerton.
Does 1000 Oak Wood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Oak Wood Ln does offer parking.
Does 1000 Oak Wood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 Oak Wood Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Oak Wood Ln have a pool?
No, 1000 Oak Wood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Oak Wood Ln have accessible units?
No, 1000 Oak Wood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Oak Wood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Oak Wood Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Oak Wood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Oak Wood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
