2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 30 2020 at 8:45 PM
13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cabot, AR
1 of 1
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
109 N Park B
109 N Park St, Cabot, AR
2 Bedrooms
$575
784 sqft
Great two bedroom one bathroom duplex. Call today!
1 of 25
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
1106 W Myrtle A
1106 West Myrtle Street, Cabot, AR
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
2 bedroom / 2 full bath unit available in downtown Cabot. This unit has stained concrete floors throughout, solid surface counter tops, and updated appliances. Cute front porch, good size for sitting and back patio.
Results within 1 mile of Cabot
1 of 4
Last updated September 25 at 07:59pm
Contact for Availability
Greystone Woods Townhomes
15351 Highway 5, Lonoke County, AR
2 Bedrooms
$738
829 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greystone Woods Townhomes in Lonoke County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Cabot
1 of 1
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
2 Helen, Apt. 2
2 Helen Street, Ward, AR
2 Bedrooms
$495
1050 sqft
$496 a month with a $495 security deposit. This townhouse is over 1000 square feet and is included in the Cabot School District. Two large bedrooms, full bathroom and linen closet are all located upstairs.
1 of 1
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
41 Pintar, Apt. 2
41 Pintar Lane, Ward, AR
2 Bedrooms
$495
1050 sqft
Two Bedroom 1.5 Bath townhome in the Cabot School District. Call us today for a tour!
Results within 10 miles of Cabot
1 of 2
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
10002 Shannon Dr. 4A
10002 Shannon Drive, Jacksonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$535
- (RLNE4995382)
1 of 10
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
5 Davis Court
5 David Court, Jacksonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in Jacksonville. The unit is fairly new construction. The living/dining/kitchen are tile flooring and the bedrooms are carpet. The kitchen is furnished. All electric. Washer/dryers are also furnished.
1 of 6
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
1308 West Main Street
1308 West Main Street North, Jacksonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$525
850 sqft
Located on main street in Jacksonville. Refrigerator, stove, & dishwasher included. Water, gas, & trash included in rent. Central heat & air. Pets allowed. One pet under 25 lbs, with a non-refundable $250.00 pet fee.
1 of 10
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
219 Marion Street
219 Marion Street, Jacksonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$500
700 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath unit in duplex available. Lease terms 12 months, $500 deposit, $35 application fee. No pets. Apply online at c21prjxrentals.com
1 of 30
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
902 McCulloch Street
902 Mcculloch Street, Beebe, AR
2 Bedrooms
$550
1200 sqft
Large Mst. Bed & Bath in this 2 bed 1 1/2 bath townhouse duplex, dble parking area, CH/CA, Newly remodeled top to bottom, paint, floor coverings, etc! Walking distance to grocery, pharmacy, bank etc!
1 of 26
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1213 W Mississippi Street
1213 West Mississippi Street, Beebe, AR
2 Bedrooms
$525
1000 sqft
Brick Duplex with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, CH/CA, Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, washer/dryer, new flooring throughout unit, entire unit painted from top to bottom, all new bathroom and fixures, close to ASU BB and schools, banking, grocery, etc!
1 of 21
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1906 I Kamak Drive
1906 Kamak Dr, Beebe, AR
2 Bedrooms
$500
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment all electric w/appliances and W/D hookups, two parking pads;
1 of 11
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1204 McArthur
1204 Mcarthur Drive, Jacksonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$945
1036 sqft
Cute recently Renovated 2bd/1ba in Jacksonville ! new flooring throughout house . New kitchen with lots of space ! Big front and backyard .Great Location ! Come check it out ! Move in ready