19 Stacey St Pine Crest

Amenities

on-site laundry parking walk in closets air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Sorry No Smoking and No Pets Permitted - 4 Bedroom split plan. Large Master Bathroom with custom shower, and walk in closet. Large Living Room with vinyl plank. Carpet in bedrooms. Large laundry room.

Sorry No Smoking and No Pets Permitted

$950 a month - $950 Security deposit. Year built -1980, 4 Bedrooms 2 Baths with approx. 1529 SF., Vinyl Plank, Carpet and tile floors, Eat in Kitchen, Range with Oven, Central air, Central heat (Elec). Two car parking pad.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5857912)