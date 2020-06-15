All apartments in Cabot
Find more places like 19 Stacey St Pine Crest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cabot, AR
/
19 Stacey St Pine Crest
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

19 Stacey St Pine Crest

19 Stacey Street · (501) 843-3067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cabot
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

19 Stacey Street, Cabot, AR 72023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 19 Stacey St Pine Crest · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1529 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Sorry No Smoking and No Pets Permitted - 4 Bedroom split plan. Large Master Bathroom with custom shower, and walk in closet. Large Living Room with vinyl plank. Carpet in bedrooms. Large laundry room.
Sorry No Smoking and No Pets Permitted
$950 a month - $950 Security deposit. Year built -1980, 4 Bedrooms 2 Baths with approx. 1529 SF., Vinyl Plank, Carpet and tile floors, Eat in Kitchen, Range with Oven, Central air, Central heat (Elec). Two car parking pad.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5857912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Stacey St Pine Crest have any available units?
19 Stacey St Pine Crest has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Stacey St Pine Crest have?
Some of 19 Stacey St Pine Crest's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Stacey St Pine Crest currently offering any rent specials?
19 Stacey St Pine Crest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Stacey St Pine Crest pet-friendly?
No, 19 Stacey St Pine Crest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cabot.
Does 19 Stacey St Pine Crest offer parking?
Yes, 19 Stacey St Pine Crest does offer parking.
Does 19 Stacey St Pine Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Stacey St Pine Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Stacey St Pine Crest have a pool?
No, 19 Stacey St Pine Crest does not have a pool.
Does 19 Stacey St Pine Crest have accessible units?
No, 19 Stacey St Pine Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Stacey St Pine Crest have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Stacey St Pine Crest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Stacey St Pine Crest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19 Stacey St Pine Crest has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 19 Stacey St Pine Crest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cabot 3 BedroomsCabot Apartments with Garage
Cabot Apartments with ParkingCabot Dog Friendly Apartments
Cabot Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little Rock, ARNorth Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, AR
Maumelle, ARBeebe, ARJacksonville, ARWard, AR
Bryant, ARShannon Hills, ARGibson, ARBenton, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity