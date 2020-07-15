All apartments in Cabot
Last updated July 15 2020

148 Birchwood Circle

148 Birchwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

148 Birchwood Circle, Cabot, AR 72023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Sorry No Smoking and Pets Permitted with Restrictions - Ready to move in! Granite counters and stainless steel appliances Fabulous floor plan with big open rooms and lots of windows! Formal dining room has new vinyl plank flooring and flows right into the living area with fireplace. Split bedroom plan. Fenced back yard with wood deck. All brick home in quiet neighborhood--perfect for kids to ride bikes and play.
No Smoking and Pets Permitted with Restrictions.
$1,375 a month $1,375 security deposit. Year built -2004, 4 Bedrooms, 2. Bathrooms with approx. 2100 SF., Gas Fireplace, Carpet & Tile floors, Separate Dining, Eat in Kitchen, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, range w/oven.. Central air, Central heat (Gas). Two Car garage with auto door openers.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Birchwood Circle have any available units?
148 Birchwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cabot, AR.
What amenities does 148 Birchwood Circle have?
Some of 148 Birchwood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Birchwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
148 Birchwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Birchwood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 Birchwood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 148 Birchwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 148 Birchwood Circle offers parking.
Does 148 Birchwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 Birchwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Birchwood Circle have a pool?
No, 148 Birchwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 148 Birchwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 148 Birchwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Birchwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 Birchwood Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 148 Birchwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 148 Birchwood Circle has units with air conditioning.
