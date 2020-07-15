148 Birchwood Circle

Amenities

Sorry No Smoking and Pets Permitted with Restrictions - Ready to move in! Granite counters and stainless steel appliances Fabulous floor plan with big open rooms and lots of windows! Formal dining room has new vinyl plank flooring and flows right into the living area with fireplace. Split bedroom plan. Fenced back yard with wood deck. All brick home in quiet neighborhood--perfect for kids to ride bikes and play.

No Smoking and Pets Permitted with Restrictions.

$1,375 a month $1,375 security deposit. Year built -2004, 4 Bedrooms, 2. Bathrooms with approx. 2100 SF., Gas Fireplace, Carpet & Tile floors, Separate Dining, Eat in Kitchen, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, range w/oven.. Central air, Central heat (Gas). Two Car garage with auto door openers.

Application process, at www.cabotrentals.com



(RLNE4758917)