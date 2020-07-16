All apartments in Benton County
Benton County, AR
20449 Park RD
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:05 AM

20449 Park RD

20449 Park Road · (479) 372-7154
Location

20449 Park Road, Benton County, AR 72756

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2288 sqft

Amenities

all utils included
clubhouse
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!
This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays!

Escape from it all with a rejuvenating stay at Eagle's Landing, a beautiful lake house tucked beneath hundreds of trees on a forested 2-acre plot of land. Located just a 2-minute drive from Beaver Lake (Rocky Branch Marina), you'll have the feel of being secluded while still having quick access to the lake, small grocery stores, etc. 4 BR, 2 bath, 2 living rooms, and tons of outdoor lounge space! Our home is cozy from the inside out— decorated with rustic furnishings, full of large windows for enjoying our land's endless views, and plenty of space! Enjoy 3 luxury King Suites plus a fourth bedroom with 2 matching twin beds. We have a fully stocked kitchen upstairs plus a second coffee area / breakfast nook for downstairs guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20449 Park RD have any available units?
20449 Park RD has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20449 Park RD have?
Some of 20449 Park RD's amenities include all utils included, clubhouse, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20449 Park RD currently offering any rent specials?
20449 Park RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20449 Park RD pet-friendly?
No, 20449 Park RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benton County.
Does 20449 Park RD offer parking?
No, 20449 Park RD does not offer parking.
Does 20449 Park RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20449 Park RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20449 Park RD have a pool?
No, 20449 Park RD does not have a pool.
Does 20449 Park RD have accessible units?
No, 20449 Park RD does not have accessible units.
Does 20449 Park RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 20449 Park RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20449 Park RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 20449 Park RD does not have units with air conditioning.
