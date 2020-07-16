20449 Park RD

Amenities

SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!

This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays!



Escape from it all with a rejuvenating stay at Eagle's Landing, a beautiful lake house tucked beneath hundreds of trees on a forested 2-acre plot of land. Located just a 2-minute drive from Beaver Lake (Rocky Branch Marina), you'll have the feel of being secluded while still having quick access to the lake, small grocery stores, etc. 4 BR, 2 bath, 2 living rooms, and tons of outdoor lounge space! Our home is cozy from the inside out— decorated with rustic furnishings, full of large windows for enjoying our land's endless views, and plenty of space! Enjoy 3 luxury King Suites plus a fourth bedroom with 2 matching twin beds. We have a fully stocked kitchen upstairs plus a second coffee area / breakfast nook for downstairs guests.