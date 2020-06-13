Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:02 PM

54 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bella Vista, AR

Finding an apartment in Bella Vista that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your...

8 Leland

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8 Leland
8 Leland Ln, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
8 Leland Available 08/15/20 Charming New Construction 3 Bedroom Home - 3 bed, 2.0 bath, 1400 sqft, $1,350 Charming New Construction home in Bella Vista adjacent to trails! Spacious flat lot with wooded views.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
23 Sandwick DR
23 Sandwick Drive, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1636 sqft
A Bella Vista country charmer! 3 bedroom 2 bath w/ new laminate wood flooring throughout main living areas! Privacy awaits you with this large backyard oasis! Enjoy the deck overlooking the beauty of Bella Vista! Small pet negotiable w/increased

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
18 Longleat LN
18 Longleat Lane, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1369 sqft
Clean and ready to go! Home has a new roof, new gutters, fresh paint through out, new carpet in bedrooms and attractive tile in other areas. Living room has a gas log Fireplace. New exterior doors with sliding door to rear deck.
Results within 5 miles of Bella Vista
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
8 Units Available
Tanglewood Townhomes
1301 E Central Ave, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$820
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tanglewood Townhomes in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
Downtown Bentonville
15 Units Available
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$799
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Square Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
1 Bedroom
$762
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
981 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3400 SW Gibson Avenue
3400 SW Gibson Ave, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1900 sqft
Fantastic New Home - Great 3 bedrooms with 2 baths. This lovely home has laminate hardwood floors, granite counter tops, fireplace, all stainless steel appliance, and double car garage. (RLNE4761533)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3503 SW Picasso Blvd.
3503 Southwest Picasso Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1867 sqft
3503 SW Picasso Blvd.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1303 NE Fairwinds Drive
1303 Northeast Fairwinds Drive, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
4556 sqft
***1303 NE Fairwinds Drive*** - An entertainers dream! You'll love this open floor plan with chef's kitchen, butler's pantry with wine cooler, upstairs bonus room, and basement with theater room and wet bar.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Centerpoint
1 Unit Available
613 Bliss Circle
613 Bliss Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1149 sqft
613 Bliss Circle Available 07/01/20 Three Bedroom 2 Bath Home on Circle Drive - This three bedroom two bath brick home with two car garage is an adorable house.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Centerpoint
1 Unit Available
644 Bliss CIR
644 Bliss Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1305 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is situated on a large corner lot. All new paint, laminate flooring throughout. Large privacy fenced back yard, split floor plan, coffered ceilings, corner gas log fireplace and county white cabinets.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2703 10th ST
2703 Southwest 10th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1295 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath w/ many upgrades. MOMENTS from downtown, local eateries & bike trails. 2 car garage w/ privacy fenced yard. Wood look tile in main living areas. Small Pet negotiable w/ increase in deposit and possible rent increase. Occupied.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2303 SW Montana AVE
2303 Southwest Montana Avenue, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2203 sqft
2 level 4 bedroom 3 bath home in super location. 2nd level has 4th bedroom plus full bath. Could also be a great playroom and or library. Split floor plan. Tile and wood flooring throughout all main living areas. Occupied.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
913 SW Krug RD
913 Southwest Krug Road, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1307 sqft
Lease $1100.00 per month, 1 year lease Security Deposit $1100.00 Warm cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a corner lot in a great subdivision. Nice backyard with mature trees and a wood privacy fence. Close to Bentonville Schools, shooping and much more.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2512 SE 4Th ST
2512 Southeast 4th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1008 sqft
Cute 3 bed 2 bath near Downtown Bentonville.New paint and floors. Good size fenced in yard.pets welcome with extra deposit. Great schools .Agent owned.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1101 Chattie Dr
1101 Chattie Drive, Centerton, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1891 sqft
Very spacious 4 bed 2 bath home in Centerton! This property features a privacy fenced in back yard, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, fireplace in the living area and wood like tile throughout.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
636 Southwest B Street
636 SW B St, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2002 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 636 Southwest B Street in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
240 Sage ST
240 Sage Street, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1250 sqft
Nice Duplex located in Centerton this 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex 2 car garage with large yard and is pet friendly. Duplex is near Walmart Neighborhood Market , restaurants. Bentonville Schools. Pets require an additional deposit.

1 of 5

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
3404 SW Gibson Avenue
3404 Southwest Gibson Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
3404 SW Gibson Avenue Available 05/01/20 New Home in Great Location in Bentonville - Beautiful newly constructed home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, fireplace, laminated hardwood floors, granite counter tops, all appliances, and double car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3110 SW Hillstone Ave
3110 Southwest Hillstone Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1675 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath For Rent Bentonville - 3110 SW Hillstone Ave Bentonville, Arkansas is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice.

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
203 Alder Street
203 Alder St, Benton County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1425 sqft
***203 Alder Street*** - *New Construction* Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home in central Pea Ridge just minutes from Bentonville and Rogers.

1 of 11

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3815 SW Ridgepointe Ave
3815 Southwest Ridgepointe Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1205 sqft
Adorable craftsman style Bentonville home. Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Granite Counter tops, walk in master closet, pantry, rear entry 2 car garage, and beautiful wood tile floors. Wonderful custom cabinets.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Centerpoint
1 Unit Available
641 Bliss Circle
641 Bliss Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1271 sqft
***641 Bliss Circle*** - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Centerton. Laminate wood flooring in main living area, new carpet in bedrooms. Gas fire place in living room, fenced yard, 2 car garage.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
309 SE B Street
309 Southeast B Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL @ 3 Bedroom Home for Rent, Downtown Bentonville! - 309 SE B Street in Bentonville is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a single car garage.
City Guide for Bella Vista, AR

“There where the flowers are blooming / Songbirds so sweetly are crooning / And in my dreams, so often it seems / The beautiful Ozarks, I see” (- Jimmie Driftwood, "Beautiful Ozarks")

Want somewhere beautiful, idyllic, and friendly? Look no further than Bella Vista, AR, a quaint country town situated in the beautiful Ozark Mountains. Bella Vista is located in Northwest Arkansas, and it boasts a huge amount of wildlife and beautiful natural scenery--if you're lucky, you might even see Bambi! Bella Vista stays warm a lot of the year (and we're talking San Diego warm), but there are four distinct seasons, so you’ll get to see changing leaves, bright sun, snowfall, and beautiful spring rain showers. Bella Vista is quaint, but there’s actually a lot to do there, and you won’t need to go out of town to be entertained or have a delicious meal. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bella Vista, AR

Finding an apartment in Bella Vista that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

