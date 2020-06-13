54 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bella Vista, AR
1 of 18
1 of 20
1 of 30
1 of 11
1 of 14
1 of 28
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 35
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 13
1 of 23
1 of 13
1 of 38
1 of 30
1 of 6
1 of 5
1 of 12
1 of 20
1 of 11
1 of 19
1 of 24
“There where the flowers are blooming / Songbirds so sweetly are crooning / And in my dreams, so often it seems / The beautiful Ozarks, I see” (- Jimmie Driftwood, "Beautiful Ozarks")
Want somewhere beautiful, idyllic, and friendly? Look no further than Bella Vista, AR, a quaint country town situated in the beautiful Ozark Mountains. Bella Vista is located in Northwest Arkansas, and it boasts a huge amount of wildlife and beautiful natural scenery--if you're lucky, you might even see Bambi! Bella Vista stays warm a lot of the year (and we're talking San Diego warm), but there are four distinct seasons, so you’ll get to see changing leaves, bright sun, snowfall, and beautiful spring rain showers. Bella Vista is quaint, but there’s actually a lot to do there, and you won’t need to go out of town to be entertained or have a delicious meal. See more
Finding an apartment in Bella Vista that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.