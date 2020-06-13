Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:31 AM

59 Apartments for rent in Bella Vista, AR with balcony

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
23 Sandwick DR
23 Sandwick Drive, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1636 sqft
A Bella Vista country charmer! 3 bedroom 2 bath w/ new laminate wood flooring throughout main living areas! Privacy awaits you with this large backyard oasis! Enjoy the deck overlooking the beauty of Bella Vista! Small pet negotiable w/increased

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
14 Britten CIR
14 Britten Circle, Bella Vista, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful, newly remodeled condo nestled in a friendly community! Home features new flooring, modern grey cabinetry, along with beautiful new Countertops. Plus a large bonus room downstairs.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3 Rutland DR
3 Rutland Drive, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2600 sqft
Beautiful 3BR plus Bonus, 2½BA executive home! Walking Distance to Lake Britney. Features of this home are an open floor plan, large kitchen w/granite counters , pantry & island bar.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
19 Neffwood LN
19 Neffwood Lane, Bella Vista, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2949 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully remodeled home with all appliances. Wood flooring, leathered granite kitchen counters and stainless steel appliances. Updated and stylish bathrooms. Painted concrete floor in garage. Sunroom. Family room with fireplace. Workshop.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
18 Longleat LN
18 Longleat Lane, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1369 sqft
Clean and ready to go! Home has a new roof, new gutters, fresh paint through out, new carpet in bedrooms and attractive tile in other areas. Living room has a gas log Fireplace. New exterior doors with sliding door to rear deck.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
26 Cullen Hills DR
26 Cullen Hills Drive, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1277 sqft
Located in the Highlands Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with open floor plan. Home has granite counter tops , stainless steel appliances. Nice deck overlooking large back yard.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
41 Britten CIR
41 Britten Circle, Bella Vista, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1756 sqft
For more information, contact Melanie McKane at (479) 283-4603. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/rogers/1146898 to view more pictures of this property. Great townhouse in Bella Vista.

1 of 60

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
54 Pimlico Drive
54 Pimlico Drive, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2524 sqft
***54 Pimlico*** - Level lot on Lake Windsor 4 bed, 3 bath, completely remodeled. Custom designed kitchen and baths, wide plank hand scraped flooring and new appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Avondale
1 Unit Available
4 Pratt LN
4 Pratt Lane, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2573 sqft
Great family home with room to spread out. Kitchen has granite counters, open to living room featuring wood burning fireplace and wood floors. Lower level has 3/4 bath and could serve as a fourth bedroom or game room.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
1 Bedroom
$762
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
981 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
8 Units Available
Tanglewood Townhomes
1301 E Central Ave, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$820
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tanglewood Townhomes in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
406 A ST
406 Northwest a Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2115 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! **This property will rent out a maximum of 30 days, please inquire for nightly/weekly rental only!** Located just 2-blocks from downtown Bentonville's happening town square, this

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
313 NW A ST
313 Northwest a Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2512 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Brownstone's location in downtown Bentonville cannot be beat.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
306 Lion DR
306 Lion Dr N, Gravette, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1657 sqft
Great location, near high school and downtown. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Granite counters in kitchen and energy star appliances. Covered patio and privacy fenced backyard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
805 C ST
805 Southeast C Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1048 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1 bath home, just a a short walk to Downtown Bentonville and right across from Thaden School, hard wood floors thru part of the home, carpet in remaining. Updated kitchen with tile counters. refrigerator included.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1030 Sawtooth CT
1030 Sawtooth Court, Centerton, AR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
5607 sqft
Beautiful family home in Centerton, AR! Enjoy every day living in this spacious beauty. This is a 5 bed/5 bath. 5,607 sq ft home with amazing features.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
712 Tiger BLVD Unit #D
712 Tiger Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1150 sqft
Private 2 Br 2bath townhouse in a great Bentonville location. Walk to restaurants. Close to bike trails. This unit equipped with all appliances for tennant use. Split floor plan, nice privacy fenced patio area.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3601 SW Champagne AVE
3601 Southwest Champaign Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3187 sqft
Olde World European style home in the coveted Chardonnay subdivison of west Bentonville. Walking distance to Elm Tree elementary. This gorgeous home has many upgrades and architectural features.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
860 Meadowridge CT
860 Meadowridge Court, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1433 sqft
This recently updated well-maintained 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms split floor plan home is the prefect rental. Has updated kitchen with granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3220 Laurel CIR
3220 Laurel Cir, Centerton, AR
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
4400 sqft
Just 5 miles from Downtown Bentonville and Walmart Home Office, you'll find this beautiful new construction home in Oak Tree subdivision.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
804 SW Cabriolet ST
804 SW Cabriolet St, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath home, with hardwood floors, granite counter tops in the kitchen which has all appliances. Great master bedroom and bath. Also a wonderful covered patio for outdoor living. Located Grace Subdivision near many amenities.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2310 Oakwood AVE Unit #Cabin
2310 Oakwood Ave, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Furnished rental in Bentonville! Beautiful views of the back deck and decorated very nice. Close to everything! Walmart home office, Neighborhood Market, Schools... and the Mountain Bike Trails are right behind the house! 3 Beds and 2.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
1101 Chattie Dr
1101 Chattie Drive, Centerton, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1891 sqft
Very spacious 4 bed 2 bath home in Centerton! This property features a privacy fenced in back yard, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, fireplace in the living area and wood like tile throughout.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
218 Copper Oaks Dr
218 Copper Oaks Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious Gorgeous Duplex in Centerton - Property Id: 298525 Beautiful subdivision in Centerton is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate.
City Guide for Bella Vista, AR

“There where the flowers are blooming / Songbirds so sweetly are crooning / And in my dreams, so often it seems / The beautiful Ozarks, I see” (- Jimmie Driftwood, "Beautiful Ozarks")

Want somewhere beautiful, idyllic, and friendly? Look no further than Bella Vista, AR, a quaint country town situated in the beautiful Ozark Mountains. Bella Vista is located in Northwest Arkansas, and it boasts a huge amount of wildlife and beautiful natural scenery--if you're lucky, you might even see Bambi! Bella Vista stays warm a lot of the year (and we're talking San Diego warm), but there are four distinct seasons, so you’ll get to see changing leaves, bright sun, snowfall, and beautiful spring rain showers. Bella Vista is quaint, but there’s actually a lot to do there, and you won’t need to go out of town to be entertained or have a delicious meal. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bella Vista, AR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bella Vista renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

